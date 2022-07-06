ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Diaper Bank celebrates donating its 2-millionth diaper on Wednesday

 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A major milestone has been marked for a local organization.

Nebraska Diaper Bank celebrated its two-millionth diaper distributed on Wednesday morning.

The organization's executive director, Teegan Reed says these donations have an impact.

"So a diaper really is life-changing for a family. We know that toddlers and babies go through six to 11 diapers a day. And so that keeps them happy healthy and safe. And about one in three families in our city in our state really struggle with this diaper need," said Reed.

The nonprofit originally called The Life House began as a food and diaper pantry in 2014.

It then became a diaper bank in 2019 and now works with a dozen agencies in the Omaha area.

