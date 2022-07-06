ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer - Inflation to Nuclear Power: What's at Stake in Japan's Election

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will vote in upper house elections on Sunday that have implications for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and his ability to push through legislation. Following are some details about why the poll matters and some main policy issues:....

Japan's Ex-Leader Shinzo Abe Assassinated During a Speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
Japan Alarmed by China, Russia Team-Up as NATO Turns Eye to Asia

Japanese officials lodged fresh protests with Beijing and rang up Moscow this week after Chinese and Russian government vessels were seen operating off the disputed Senkaku Islands, according to a report out of Tokyo. Japan administers the uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea, but the islets are also...
Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
Kremlin: Russia Has Used Only a Fraction of Its Potential in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has used only a small portion of its potential in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it...
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province. “Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Haidai told The Associated Press. “Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.” Russia’s forces “strike every building that they think could be a fortified position,” he said. “They aren’t stopped by the fact that civilians are left there, and they die in their homes and courtyards. They keep firing.”
Bulgaria Blocks Bank Transfer to Russian Embassy Citing EU Sanctions

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has blocked a bank transfer worth some $890,000 to the Russian embassy because of EU sanctions, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said on Wednesday, several days after Sofia expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff from the Balkan country. "There is a bank transfer to the Russian embassy which...
Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for what it hopes could prove decisive new assault on its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned menacingly on Thursday that his forces “haven’t even started” to fight. Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the Institute for the Study of War. The Washington-based think tank suggested Moscow may be taking an “operational pause,” but said that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” “Russian forces will likely confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for more significant offensive operations” and rebuild the necessary combat power, the institute said. Russia’s Defense Ministry seemed to confirm that assessment, saying in a statement Thursday that Russian soldiers had been given time to rest.
Japanese Former Prime Minister Abe Has Died -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday. Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant. (Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan...
