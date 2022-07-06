Women Flips Out at Kroger

Just after 4 am, a woman pitched a fit a Kroger. Cleaning people from the store contacted officers to say a woman with a backpack was walking through the lot slamming things.

They said she pushed over shopping carts and also grabbed a hand basket and slammed it to the ground and into signs until the basket broke.

Police spoke with the woman, who said she was upset because her money had not loaded onto her card.

Officers explained that grownups don’t get to break other people’s stuff because they’re angry. Police said the woman was very argumentative.

The store didn’t want to file a police report.

Agency Fears Disabled Woman’s Family Spent Her Money On Drugs

Portsmouth Police Officers did a welfare check after they received a call from Kentucky Adult Protective Services.

The agency said they were concerned about a bedridden Portsmouth woman. They said she is bedridden but able to communicate.

They had reports the woman’s mother was spending her disability check on drugs and neglecting the woman’s hygiene needs to the point she had developed bedsores.

However, when PPD officers checked the address provided, the person who lived there said the woman had never lived at that address but instead lived with her mother and sister elsewhere in the city. Police weren’t able to get an address. They reported the information back to Kentucky APS.