Man charged in Lumberton murder now also charged with kidnapping, rape

Photo: Lumberton Police Department

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — New charges were announced Wednesday for a man who was previously charged in connection with a Lumberton murder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Jermaine Lee Johnson, 35, is now charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape and possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to his first-degree murder charge, according to police.

Johnson was given a $260,000 secured bond for the new charges and remains in jail without bond for the murder charge, police said.

Johnson is expected to appear in court Thursday morning. Additional charges are possible.

Officers responded at 4:43 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a woman being assaulted. Before they got to the scene, police said a 911 call came in about a second woman who had been assaulted and shot, police said.

At the scene, police said officers talked to a woman who told them a man had forced her inside her residence and assaulted her. The woman told police that the man then went into a bedroom and assaulted and shot her mother, 45-year-old Barbara Baxley.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.