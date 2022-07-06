Flags at half-staff in Spokane to honor victims of Highland Park shooting

DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.

