Spokane, WA

Flags at half-staff in Spokane to honor victims of Highland Park shooting

By From the City of Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Man shot in Spokane Valley neighborhood, police looking for suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
wiproud.com

Wisconsin restaurant empties kitchen to feed first responders of Highland Park parade shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A restaurant in Wisconsin decided to close early and bring food to the first responders of the parade shooting in Highland Park. BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill Kenosha posted on its Facebook page about its decision to close for a day to provide food for the first responders in the Highland Park parade shooting. The restaurant closed on July 4 and opened late on July 5 to ‘replenish’ the store.
KENOSHA, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
WGN News

Highland Park businesses helping victims of parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park businesses are stepping up to help the victims of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade Monday morning. Various local businesses have started raising funds and taking orders for items as a show of support for the community. Some of those items include bracelets, T-shirts, and stationary.  Some have […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
