Thank you, Susanville Little League

NOTICE OF HEARING ON GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT OF CLEAR CREEK COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT RELATIVE TO DELINQUENT WATER FEES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 7, 2022, the General Manager of the Clear Creek Community Services District caused to be filed a written report (Report) containing a description of each parcel of real property for which water fees were delinquent as of June 30, 2022 for the purpose of collecting the same off the tax rolls, pursuant to California Government code Section 61115(b) NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on August 4, 2022, at the hour of 6:00 P.M. at the Clear Creek Firehouse on Hwy 147, Clear Creek, Lassen County, California, a public hearing will be held before the District’s Board of Directors, at which time the Board will hear and consider all objections, written or oral, if any, to said Report.

