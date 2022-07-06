Thank you, Susanville Little League

Lassen County’s Chamber of Commerce will once again be coordinating the Fair Parade which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Entry forms can be found on our website, lassencountychamber.org or in our office at 1516 Main Street in Susanville. The arrival of summer means the return...
According to a press release from the city of Susanville, “The Susanville City Council met in closed session July 6, 2022, regarding existing litigation related to the announced closure of the California Correctional Center and in light of the trailer bill that mandates closure of the CCC by June 26, 2023. The Susanville City Council directed staff to continue to explore legal mechanisms to keep the facility open and operational, while simultaneously working to open a dialog with state representatives regarding the future of the facility.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT OF CLEAR CREEK COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT RELATIVE TO DELINQUENT WATER FEES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 7, 2022, the General Manager of the Clear Creek Community Services District caused to be filed a written report (Report) containing a description of each parcel of real property for which water fees were delinquent as of June 30, 2022 for the purpose of collecting the same off the tax rolls, pursuant to California Government code Section 61115(b) NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on August 4, 2022, at the hour of 6:00 P.M. at the Clear Creek Firehouse on Hwy 147, Clear Creek, Lassen County, California, a public hearing will be held before the District’s Board of Directors, at which time the Board will hear and consider all objections, written or oral, if any, to said Report.
The University of Wyoming announced Steven A. Cagle, of Janesville, was named to the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Lassen, Tehama, Shasta, Siskiyou, Trinity, Modoc, and Plumas counties — Adopt-a-Highway volunteers help create cleaner and more beautiful roadsides by removing litter, planting trees and flowers, clearing graffiti, and thinning overgrown vegetation along California’s state highway systems. There are more than 200 adoptable sites available in District 2....
A 19-year-old Doyle woman died after running in front of a Winnebago at 1 p.m. on July 2. The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Huff, 65, of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, was driving a 2006 Winnebago at approximately 60 mph southbound on Highway 395, south of the Doyle overhead. The pedestrian was walking south along the centerline of the highway.
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Paul Valdez has been sentenced to five years at Nevada State Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to attempting to leave the scene of an accident involving personal injury in April. The sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, but was...
Comments / 0