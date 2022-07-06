ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

The next steps for pro-life activists in ND

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, the Supreme Court determined it’s up to the states to decide abortion laws, and the high court’s ruling could have implications for the future of the contentious issue in North Dakota. Abortion will soon be illegal in North Dakota, and that...

www.kfyrtv.com

TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

