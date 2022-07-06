William Seth Arpan, II

Bradley Nelson Johnson, 68 years old, of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 17, 1954. Brad's joy and strength came from his love of family and country. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather ("Grumpy"). Brad was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who served on multiple tours and retired honorably after 26 years of service at the rank of Major. Brad earned a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering and a master's in Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. After graduation, Brad enjoyed working as an independent management consultant. He was an alumni member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity Phi chapter where he spent many years surrounded by friendship. He played the position of loosehead prop in rugby for the NATO Combined Forces League in Germany and other countries in Western Europe, the El Paso Scorpions, and the SLU Lions. Brad was a talented knifemaker, being one of the early members of the Knifemakers Guild. He was also a Master Mason of the Metairie Masonic Lodge #444. Brad loved to cook, garden, and socialize. Above all else, his greatest happiness was found in his marriage of 37 years to Sam; being "Daddy" to his children; and being "Grumpy" to his granddaughter, Maxine.

