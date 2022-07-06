ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, LA

William Seth Arpan, II

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Seth Arpan, II was born July 6, 1993, in Columbus, Ohio to William I "Billy" and Brooke Arpan. He passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home in Independence, LA. William worked for River City's Total Maintenance in Harahan, LA along side with his brother the last 10 months....

Mark Smith

Mark Anthony Smith was born on October 6, 1963. He was the eleventh of twelve children from the union of the late Joseph and Elnora Burton Smith. Mark graduated from Franklinton High in 1982 and joined the Air Force. After his military service he worked as a welder until an injury rendered him disabled. A Hurricane Katrina survivor, Mark returned to Franklinton and helped take care of his mother until her passing in 2012. Mark’s compassionate spirit extended to animals; cattle, horses, goats, strays, and especially Bo’s dog, Fred. Mark enjoyed watching wrestling, Sci Fi, and chilling to contemporary jazz.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Jackson "Jack" Nelson

Jack went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. He retired as a Heavy Machinery Operator in the Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Jack was always keeping himself busy even after he retired, truck driving, hauling logs, or trying his luck at the casino. His true passion was showing off his beautiful cars at the car shows with his friends. Jack was truly loved by his family and friends and is already deeply missed.
HAMMOND, LA
Gussie H. Dunn

Gussie H. Dunn passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Kentwood, LA to Floyd Hodges and Pauline Lawrence Hodges. Gussie is survived by her husband, James Royce Dunn; son, Leroy Carney; daughter, Paula McCabe; grandsons, Stonewall Fitzgerald, Wes Fitzgerald, and Dustin Fitzgerald; granddaughter; Rachel Wall; and six great grand children.
KENTWOOD, LA
Allen Lloyd Graham

Allen Loyd Graham, 73, died on July 4, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Mansfield, Texas. A visitation will be held at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Kentwood, LA on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
MANSFIELD, TX
Charles "Ronnie" Ronald Allen

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 for Charles Ronald Allen Sr. “Ronnie” at 2pm at St. Joseph Abbey 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Visitation will take place at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday July 11, 2022 from 11:30-1:30pm. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, La. His brother Father David Allen will be the celebrant of his mass.
COVINGTON, LA
Daniel Ray Phillips

Daniel Ray Phillips, age 89 and a resident of Bogalusa, LA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, exactly one year after his wife, Wilda Jeanette Hunt Phillips. He was a lifelong resident of Washington Parish and an active and faithful member of Union Heritage Baptist Church. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to many.
BOGALUSA, LA
James Loyd Bankston

And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton. He was retired from Rayburn Corrections after 25 years of service. He was a U S Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a garden that he enjoyed working. Survived by:
FRANKLINTON, LA
Eugene Demondrick Thompson

Eugene Thompson, a resident of Houston, TX, and a native of Kentwood, La. On June 28, 2022, he answered the master's call to come on home to receive his reward. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. The Thompson family asks that you continue to pray...
HOUSTON, TX
Mattie Ann McCollum

Mattie Ann McCollum of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on Saturday, October 18, 1941, in Louisville, Mississippi. Mattie is survived by her daughters, Donna Pons, Dianna Ougel (Michael), Deborah Fontenot (Jerry), Dena Bartholomew (Keith); son, Joseph McCollum Jr.; also survived by 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
LORANGER, LA
Chef Michel Marcais

Chef Michel Marcais passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana surrounded by his family. Chef Michel was preceded in death by his father, Julian Marcais and his mother Helen Robin Marcais as well as his brothers, Pierre and Robert. He is survived by his wife Isabel, their daughters Sandra Marcais Bradley and Miriam Marcais; grandchildren, Jack Bradley and Charlotte Bradley; as well as his son-in-law David Bradley and Michel's older brother, Jean-Louis.
HAMMOND, LA
Bradley Nelson Johnson

Bradley Nelson Johnson, 68 years old, of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 17, 1954. Brad's joy and strength came from his love of family and country. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, and grandfather ("Grumpy"). Brad was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran who served on multiple tours and retired honorably after 26 years of service at the rank of Major. Brad earned a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering and a master's in Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. After graduation, Brad enjoyed working as an independent management consultant. He was an alumni member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity Phi chapter where he spent many years surrounded by friendship. He played the position of loosehead prop in rugby for the NATO Combined Forces League in Germany and other countries in Western Europe, the El Paso Scorpions, and the SLU Lions. Brad was a talented knifemaker, being one of the early members of the Knifemakers Guild. He was also a Master Mason of the Metairie Masonic Lodge #444. Brad loved to cook, garden, and socialize. Above all else, his greatest happiness was found in his marriage of 37 years to Sam; being "Daddy" to his children; and being "Grumpy" to his granddaughter, Maxine.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Luella M. Jackson

Luella M. Jackson transitioned to her eternal rest from Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 26, 2022, where she had spent her last days under the care of her daughter, Sandra Jackson Brown and the competent staff there. She was an outstanding mother, community leader, educator, church member, and friend who positively influenced lives of everyone she met.
Marilyn "Vondell" Kent

Marilyn “Vondell” Kent, 65, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away the evening of July 4th, at her childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Vondell was born in 1957 to Wiley and Karolyn Sue Blades. She graduated from Spring Creek High School, where she...
Lawrence Martin "Larry" Flanagan

Lawrence Martin Flanagan “Larry”, beloved husband of Frances Thornton Flanagan entered eternal rest on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the age of 76, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 3, 1945 to the late Lawrence Emmett Flanagan and Ruth Olga Zatarain Flanagan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Zena Denise Hayes

Zena Denise Hayes, 57, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Donnie Wayne Gill

Donnie Wayne Gill, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Denham Springs, LA with his family at his side. Donnie was an entrepreneur in Livingston Parish for many years and was well known throughout the community. He was loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, July 10, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Val Taylor. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Walker. He is survived by his children, London Rachel Gill, Brandon Wayne Gill (Katie), Jeremy Brian Gill; grandsons, Triston Brian Gill and Noah Matthew Gill (Sara); as many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Lillian Gill. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gilbert Paul Marcel

Mr. Gilbert Paul Marcel, 100 years young, passed away July 2, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born in Houma, LA to Raoul and Angelic Marcel. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife and sweetheart of over 50 years, Helen Marcel; sisters, Alice Wibel and Betsy Pretlove; brothers, Earl and Russell Marcel. He is survived by, his son, Allen Marcel; daughters and sons in law, Sharon and Rob Frye and Evelyn and Thorton Helm; granddaughter and grandson in law, Becky and Tye McGuire; 2 great granddaughters, Lily Jane and Amelia Rose McGuire along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
COVINGTON, LA
Southeastern Athletics set to open 2022-23 with Coaches Caravan

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will invite fans to kick off the 2022-23 athletic year with the Coaches Caravan, which begins July 18. Admission is $5 for each of the four stops on the caravan with SLU employees and students receiving free admission by presenting their university ID. Fans will be able to enjoy a night of food, fun and fandom while hearing from all of Southeastern’s head coaches. Lion football head coach Frank Scelfo is scheduled to be at all four stops.
HAMMOND, LA
Ponchatoula man arrested in Livingston Parish investigation

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that following his release from a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds, 22 year old Jimmy-Lee Drake Prickett of Ponchatoula, LA was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for the following:. >(Conspiracy) PWID Sched II (Cocaine) >Simple Robbery. >Obstruction of Justice.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Indy pair arrested following highway chase in Washington Parish

Two Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies joined a Franklinton police officer in a chase which began inside the Town of Franklinton and continued east on Highway 10. The officers were able to subdue the fleeing suspects after they crashed their vehicle into the ditch near Burt Road. Arrested were...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

