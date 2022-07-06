Nikki Fried Goes "Snailbusters" in Pasco County

CLEARWATER -- Officially it's not a stop in her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor. But State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is going to Florida's west coast to promote her campaign... against invasive giant snails.

Fried is holding a news conference in Clearwater Thursday to discuss her department's work after the giant African land snails (GALS) were discovered in Pasco County. Her office sent out a faux-movie poster in "Ghostbusters" style, with Fried and her team brandishing weapons to deal with the invasion. Her guest stars at the event are Dr. Greg Hodges and Bryan Benson with the Division of Plant Industry, as well as a dog used to inspect for invasive species.

A release from Fried's office takes credit for eradicated the giant African land snail in 2021, ten years after it was detected in Miami-Dade County.

Her office has quarantined a portion of Pasco County after a snail was found in New Port Richey June 23rd. Employees are treating properties with a form of snail bait approved for residential use.

Most polls have consistently shown Fried trailing Charlie Crist in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Photo: FDACS