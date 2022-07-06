ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Only 28 States Have Known LGBTQ School Board Members, Report Finds

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only 90 of the estimated 90,000 school board members in the country are known members of the LGBTQ community, the report...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 28

Mr. Maz
2d ago

Stop trying to expose our children to your lifestyle. Just math, reading, writing, etc… that’s it.

Reply(6)
12
Luke Warm
2d ago

So we have 28 morally bankrupt people doing a job that should be done by people that support traditional family values

Reply
6
reelman
1d ago

Our kids, their students don't need to know the sexual preferences of their teachers. These teachers are sick Groomers if they tell.

Reply
3
Related
NBC News

Nursing home settles historic transgender discrimination complaint

In a landmark settlement, a Maine assisted living facility has agreed to establish policies and procedures to ensure it is a welcoming place for LGBTQ seniors, after a 79-year-old transgender woman levied an accusation of discrimination. When Marie King filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in October,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Charleston Press

56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as female prior to being placed in male prison, claims she was abused by male inmates and was denied surgery, lawsuit

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annise Parker
Person
Ron Desantis
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Four Washington DC gun owners file lawsuit to carry firearms on public transit after Supreme Court ruling

Four men in Washington DC with permits to carry concealed handguns filed a federal lawsuit against the nation’s capital city to legally carry firearms on the Metro transit system, arguing that a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law grants them permission to carry their weapons on public transit.The lawsuit filed in US District Court on 30 June cites a ruling from the nation’s high court issued just days earlier on 23 June that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Known Lgbtq School Board#Lgbtqia
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis administration fires back after Newsom ad inviting Floridians to move to California

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an advertisement on Independence Day telling Florida residents their freedoms were under attack in the Sunshine State and encouraging them to move to the Golden State instead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Newsom “might as well light a pile of cash on fire,” suggesting the ad was a waste of money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California pushes to be sanctuary state for transgender children

California is on its way to becoming a sanctuary state for transgender children who want to circumvent laws banning medical procedures in their home states. A bill creating a safe haven against parents, insurance companies, and other state courts passed a California State Assembly committee Tuesday despite a barrage of testimony from parents and former trans children who wanted the lawmakers to reconsider. It is almost certain to pass the full legislature due to California's Democratic supermajority, becoming one of the first states to create such a safe haven.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Finnish Parliament Sends Powerful Roe v. Wade Message to 'American Sisters'

Women serving in Finland's parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding decision that made abortion a constitutionally-protected right and left abortion laws up to the individual states. After the decision, trigger laws already in place in some states banned abortion outright, while others restricted access to the procedure. Some states however, like Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked trigger laws that would have banned abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Expert: Black Women Should Be Empowered At Work, Not Forced To Make Changes

There is no denying the work ethic of Black women. But, when it comes to the workplace, Black women often battle with not feeling worthy, appreciated, or supported. The discovery comes from a new report by Every Level Leadership. The workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm uncovered that some 72% of Black women must “code-switch in the office” as part of their approach to career advancement. Over 50% of those surveyed reported that they faced hardship teaching co-workers about diversity, equity, and inclusion.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy