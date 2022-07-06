ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Neighbor recounts moments before Tulsa police shot woman

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A neighbor who saw the moments before Tulsa police shot a woman in a midtown neighborhood shared what they saw with 2 News Oklahoma.

Daniel Anderson and his wife, neighbors who have lived next door to the woman at a home near 28th and Cincinnati for several years said they were on their porch Tuesday night when they saw the woman on her porch banging a sword.

He said they felt threatened and called TPD.

“She started threatening me with dismemberment with a sword, I don’t know where she got it, but it was probably this long,” Anderson said.

Anderson said police arrived while she threatened them. He said when police arrived, the woman started screaming at the officers.

“She nonetheless continued to make threats such as and I heard this, looking at one officer in particular… 'You will die, you’re going to die,' and she had a gun, waving it menacingly,” Anderson said.

Anderson said officers talked her into putting the gun down twice before taking action.

“She threatened them to the point, where they deemed that they needed to take action to neutralize the situation and that’s what they did,” Anderson said.

The City of Tulsa owned the property since 2017 due to eminent domain for a stormwater and floodplain project. The city said it gave the woman years of notice to vacate the home and she got a final notice this summer.

Her neighbor said she refused to leave. Earlier Wednesday the city placed yellow signs on the home stating it is unfit for human occupation.

Anderson said the city told him they are working to demolish the home in the coming days.

“They tell me they’re going to tear it down as soon as possible,” Anderson said.

Tulsa police have not released the woman's name or provided an update on her condition. They also have yet to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

We will keep you posted on new information as we learn more.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman shot, killed at south Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a south Tulsa QuikTrip Thursday night. A woman was found dead outside of the QuikTrip, near East 61st Street and U.S. Highway 169, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Alexes Flanner is in custody...
TULSA, OK
Black Enterprise

President of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce and Husband Found Dead

A Black couple has been reported dead as they were discovered in their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday morning according to the Bixby Police Department. According to The Independent, the slain couple was identified as Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith. Sherry, who was President of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce was found dead when police officers arrived at the residence.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
