Former players, coaches allege sexual misconduct by former UT women's soccer coach Brad Evans

Years of sexual misconduct with players and coaches led to the resignation of former University of Toledo women’s soccer coach Brad Evans, according to explosive allegations in an extensive investigation by the Guardian.

Evans resigned from UT in 2015 after 13 years as head coach. At the time of his resignation, The Blade reported that Evans had “relationships with past co-workers.” He told The Blade that no students were involved.

Wednesday’s revelations about forced dalliances with student-athletes sent shockwaves through the soccer world.

U.S. Soccer suspended Evans’ coaching license, barred him from accessing the federation’s learning center, and removed him from all study groups and courses he was involved in. SafeSport and leadership at the Ohio Soccer Association have been made aware of allegations against Evans.

UT opened an investigation into Evans’ behavior in January, 2015 — one month before his resignation — after a player reported verbal harassment.

“The investigation did find that Mr. Evans’ conduct toward student-athletes may have violated the University’s Standards of Conduct policy, however, the case was not referred for possible disciplinary action because by the conclusion of the investigation in March 2015, Mr. Evans had already resigned his position effective Feb. 23, 2015,” UT spokesman Meghan Cunningham said in a statement to The Blade.

“The safety of our campus is the University of Toledo’s top priority, and any reports of harassment are taken seriously. We are committed to a campus culture that encourages individuals to report any concern. We continue to improve upon our sexual assault awareness, prevention, and adjudication practices,” Cunningham’s statement continued. “Since 2017, UToledo has assigned all faculty, staff, and students an online Title IX training program that provides education about sexual misconduct as well as reporting responsibilities and resources available for the campus community. In addition, Athletics has sexual misconduct prevention training for student-athletes, coaches, and other athletic staff. Our Title IX policies and procedures continue to be reviewed on an annual basis and in response to changes in case law and federal regulations.”

After his departure from UT, Evans served as the head of coaching education at the OSA, head coach of Ohio’s Olympic Development Program, and a coaching education instructor for the United States Soccer Federation.

The allegations in the story include numerous examples of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and touching.

Candice Fabry, a former UT soccer player who graduated in 2007 and served one season as an assistant coach, alleged multiple instances of unwanted advances by Evans.

On Wednesday, she tweeted, “I was groomed, humiliated, manipulated, & sexually assaulted. I was not the only one. You have my encouragement & appreciation for sharing the below article through your networks. #YouKnew #UTyouknew.”

Former coaches and players told the Guardian that Evans made comments about their breasts and weight, and that a culture of drinking existed in the program, mostly by Evans’ own doing.

“A few weeks ago, I was asked to answer questions about my relationships with some past co-workers,” Evans told The Blade in 2015. “It was clear to me that my interactions with those co-workers demonstrated poor judgment on my part, were against university policy, and resigning was the best for all involved. This is another step in the process that I began over a year ago. With the help of counseling, I have learned a lot about the causes of my behavior.

“I am extremely lucky to have the support of my wife in this process. Together, I continue to learn to be a better person. I am deeply sorry to have disappointed the University of Toledo, the athletic department, and everyone affiliated with UT soccer.

“I am looking forward to a more positive future.”

First Published July 6, 2022, 11:09pm