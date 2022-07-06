ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Footfall set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWAdm_0gX0Pd8B00

Shopper footfall is set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and working from home becomes a permanent fixture, figures suggest.

Despite the Platinum Jubilee fuelling a strong start to the month, footfall then worsened each week of June to eventually drop 16% below 2019 levels, analysts Springboard said.

Springboard said the figures confirm its outlook that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to limit consumer spending, while working from home has “become a permanent fixture”.

Whilst store sales are undoubtedly buoyed by spending from those middle income families who had saved during Covid, we fully expect to see this spending slowing as people gear up for the increase in energy bills in October and for Christmas

Diane Wehrle, Springboard

It now anticipates that footfall in the second half of 2022 will remain at least 10% to 15% below 2019 levels.

Footfall strengthened in June to 12.3% below 2019 from a drop of 13.7% in May 2022, but shopper visits were 16.5% down in shopping centres and 14.9% lower on high streets.

The gap from 2019 averaged a drop of 14% over the four weeks in June following the Platinum Jubilee long weekend, reaching a fall of 16% across all retail destinations and 19.5% on high streets in the final week.

Robust store sales in June mitigated the overall impact on the retail sector, but sales were erratic from week to week – the first sign of consumers pulling back on spending, Springboard suggested.

Continued hybrid working between home and office continued to affect footfall in larger towns and cities, with visits down 21% on 2019 in central London compared with a 9.9% drop in outer London.

The results for June continue to reflect the impact on footfall in towns and cities of hybrid working

Diane Wehrle, Springboard

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “Whilst store sales are undoubtedly buoyed by spending from those middle income families who had saved during Covid, we fully expect to see this spending slowing as people gear up for the increase in energy bills in October and for Christmas.

“The results for June continue to reflect the impact on footfall in towns and cities of hybrid working. The trend that has occurred since the start of the pandemic for footfall in smaller high streets being consistently more resilient than in larger cities continued in June.

“Looking forward to the second half of 2022, in the light of the squeeze on household budgets and in the absence of a significant return to full-time office working by employees, we anticipate that footfall will remain at least 10% to 15% below the 2019 level.”

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Despite years of growth hype, the solar power industry is still in its infancy. Online sellers are slowly but surely figuring out they don't have to be solely beholden to Amazon. Don't let the computer memory market's short-term ups and downs distract you from a much bigger trend. You’re reading...
STOCKS
The Independent

Pressure on household budgets will only intensify, warns Sainsbury’s boss

The boss of Sainsbury’s has warned that pressure on household budgets “will only intensify over the remainder of the year” as he pledged to invest more money to improve value for shoppers.Simon Roberts, chief executive of the supermarket group, said it is working to reduce costs across its operations amid continued inflation.“We really understand how hard it is for millions of households right now and that’s why we are investing £500 million and doing everything we can to keep our prices low, especially on the products customers buy most often,” he said.“The pressure on household budgets will only intensify over...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Christmas#Consumer Spending#Springboard
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed minutes signal July rate hike size as inflation persists

Coverage for this event has ended. Stocks notch modest gains as Fed signals bigger rate hike. U.S. stocks posted modest gains as investors took in the likely hood of another sizeable rate hike from the Federal Reserve at the July meeting, according to the prior meeting minutes. This aimed at curtailing red hot inflation. In commodities, oil slipped nearly 1% to $98.53 per barrel.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

A Housing Market Correction (But Not a Crash) Is Likely

After a couple of years of strong housing price growth, investors are now wondering if house prices will meet a similar fate as other risk assets. Will the housing market crash in 2023?. Article continues below advertisement. The U.S. housing market stayed strong during the pandemic, despite there being low...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

UK Covid hotspots in your area as infections surge 30% to 2.3 million

More than 2.3 million people were infected with Covid-19 last week as cases rose by more than 30 per cent.According to most recent data from the Office for National Statistics, one in 30 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending 24 June as case increases continue to be driven up by the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.This equates to 2.3 million infections - up by 32 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.It is the highest estimate for weekly infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Retailers, doctors and unions call for Covid leave payment to be brought back as new daily cases surge to 42,000 across Australia and labour shortages continue

Retail and hospitality leaders around Australia have called for $750 Covid sick-leave payments to be reintroduced, despite the payments costing Aussies $1.9billion. Labor scrapped the weekly sick-leave payment last week after it accumulated almost $2billion in debt since introduced by the Morrison Government in August 2020. The Albanese Government followed...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

'Stay inside if you're vulnerable': Covid-stricken Jeremy Vine leads calls for RETURN to shielding as cases rise — but deaths are still falling with just 20 fatalities each day

Jeremy Vine has encouraged vulnerable people to start shielding again amid a fresh wave of Covid infections. The Channel 5 presenter, who is ill with the virus himself, criticised the Government for playing down concerns about rising numbers. An outbreak on the set of his show has seen several crew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Scotland still has highest Covid rate in the UK

Scotland is still believed to have the highest Covid rate in the UK after another increase in the number of people testing positive. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that one in 17 people in Scotland tested positive for the virus last week. This was a marginal increase from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dow Dives as Recession Fears Mount, Euro Slumps

Markets entered the second half of the year Tuesday with an opening sell-off that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 500 points by mid-morning. That dashed hopes that the rally at the end of last week might signal a turn in investors’ fortunes following a first half that had market benchmarks suffering their worst returns in decades.
STOCKS
BBC

Sainsbury's customers switching to own-brand products

Sainsbury's customers are switching to own-brand products and cutting back on non-essential spending as prices rise more quickly, the supermarket's boss has said. Simon Roberts added that pressure on household budgets is set to increase over the rest of the year. Households have been struggling with the cost of living...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

‘It’s great to be back together’ – Heinz and Tesco bury the hatchet after pricing row

Tesco’s shelves will be brimming with beans again as the company reached a truce in its dispute with food giant Heinz.In a joint statement the firms said they had got “back together” after gaps opened in the aisles of the UK’s biggest supermarket.According to reports, bosses at Tesco had been displeased by the rising prices for Heinz products, as they try to compete with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.During the spat, it is understood that Heinz suspended deliveries to the supermarket chain.Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortlyCompanies' statementIt led...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy