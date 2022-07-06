ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Languages learning in ‘slow recovery’ following the pandemic

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxIch_0gX0PcFS00

Languages learning in schools is recovering slowly from the pandemic, with the Government on course to miss its targets, according to a new report.

The Language Trends survey – from the British Council of more than 1,500 state primary, state secondary and private schools – finds that the Government is on track to meet all its targets for English Baccalaureate (EBacc), apart from languages.

The EBacc aims to make sure that pupils take English language, literature, maths, the sciences, a humanities subject and a modern foreign language at GCSE.

The Government plans for 75% of pupils to study the EBacc subject combination at GCSE by 2022, for award of qualifications in 2024, and for 90% to do so by 2025, for qualifications awarded in 2027.

For all other subjects, the Government is on course to meet the target with the exception of foreign languages.

The survey showed that four in five primary schools had been teaching languages for more than five years, representing a 2% increase on 2021 and a 5% increase on 2019, with pupils making progress in one foreign language in most of these schools.

But the data revealed significant variation in the amount of time primary pupils spent on languages, with some schools spending less than half an hour on teaching per week, whereas ideally pupils would be taught for at least one hour per week by a teacher with degree-level proficiency in the language.

The survey found that in practice, weekly language learning does not take place in one in four primary schools because of issues such as split teacher time between year groups, where Year 5 might have languages for half the year and Year 6 for the other half, staffing issues and extra-curricular activities.

French is the most commonly taught language at primary, and is significantly ahead of Spanish, although this trend is not mirrored at A-level.

The survey also showed a decline in trips abroad.

It found that the pandemic had resulted in a “significant reduction” in school trips and other international activities as part of language study, with the exception of private schools where opportunities were more widespread.

International activities include trips abroad, partnering with a school abroad, involvement in international projects or hosting a language assistant.

Previous Language Trends reports found that international opportunities for pupils had been decreasing since 2018.

The 2022 report found that almost 70% of primary schools surveyed said they had had no international engagement in the past year, while 45% of state secondary schools reporting the same thing.

At private schools, just 18% said they had had no international links, an increase from 7% in 2021.

The report found that Spanish was the most popular language to take at A-level for the third year running, with over 8,000 entries, and will overtake French as the most popular language at GCSE by 2026 if current trends continue.

German has declined slightly, while entries for other modern languages plummeted in 2020 when pupils learning languages at Saturday schools or community settings not awarded a teacher-assessed grade for their work during the pandemic.

While these languages show some signs of recovery, entry rates remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

Vicky Gough, British Council schools adviser, said: “Our survey highlights the impact that Covid-19 still has on the teaching and learning of languages and shows that the past couple of years have been extremely challenging for schools.

“It is vital that schools prioritise language learning and re-establish connections with national and international schools and universities. The benefits of having language skills and some knowledge of other cultures cannot be overstated, particularly as the UK renegotiates its place on the world stage.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The EBacc remains vital in giving all children the same chance to succeed in the core academic subjects, and we have already exceeded our 75 per cent uptake ambition across four of the five subject groups.

“We are reforming the modern foreign languages GCSEs to encourage more students to take up these important subjects, helping to broaden their horizons.

“We have also increased bursaries for languages to attract more talented teachers to the profession, invested £4.8 million in a pilot to boost quality and take-up, and are establishing a network of modern foreign language hubs from next year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techeblog.com

AI Developed by Harvard University May Have Found the Quickest Path to Happiness in Humans

A paper, Deep Longevity, that was published in collaboration with Harvard University, may have found the quickest path to happiness using AI-powered deep neural networks. Two models of human psychology based on data from the Midlife in the US were created, with the first using several neural networks to predict respondents’ chronological age as well as psychological well-being in 10 years using information from a psychological survey.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#English Language#Foreign Languages#Language Trends#The British Council#Ebacc#Gcse
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Developed AI Identifies the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Deep Longevity, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, presents a deep learning approach to mental health. Deep Longevity has published a paper in Aging-US outlining a machine learning approach to human psychology in collaboration with Nancy Etcoff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, an authority on happiness and beauty. The authors created...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Want to Raise Successful Kids? Science Says These 5 Habits Matter Big-Time

There comes a time in some people's lives when their aspirations for their children begin to rival or even exceed their aspirations for themselves. It's happened to me since I've become a parent myself. As a result, I've been on a years-long mission to collect as much science-based advice as possible regarding how to raise successful kids.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Perilous Blind Spots of Notions of Cultural Competence

Notions of "cultural competence" emphasize learning differences between groups and overlook the structures that keep the dominant group in power. Merely studying "cultural differences" underscores between-group differences over "within-group" differences. For healthcare providers, understanding cultural differences isn't enough; they must understand power dynamics and uneven resource distribution. Despite being a...
SOCIETY
Psych Centra

How Sports Can Support Autistic Children

Certain sports can be more difficult for autistic children, but some — like swimming, horseback riding, and martial arts — can help with social skills, coordination, and more. Feeling a sense of belonging is an important part of a child’s development. Sports participation can help kids feel included,...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Mindfulness for PTSD

Not everyone who experiences profound distress will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)–and most responses to trauma resolve naturally over time with conservative management. However, as reported by the National Center for PTSD, 8 percent of women and 4 percent of men develop PTSD after trauma—about 12 million people per year in the U.S. That's only a fraction of the 50 to 60 percent of people who experience trauma at some point in their life, yet the numbers add up to a high burden of PTSD in the population.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study examines long-term emotional impacts of school bullying among girls

College-age women who were bullied in middle or high school continue to feel a range of negative emotions, including anxiety and lack of self-confidence, years after their experiences. But according to a new study from researchers at the University of Maine, some are also able to find positive gains and growth, as they feel pride at overcoming being bullied and moving forward with their lives as young adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Sending Out an SOS: Help Combat Childhood Trauma

More than 258 million adults and 48 million youth in the U.S. are victims of childhood trauma. Not enough professionals are trained to stem the tide of trauma, and critical mistakes in care are being made. Since 1973 more than 50 trauma-informed bills have been introduced, but only two became...
KIDS
The Independent

Covid warning over symptom of new strain that affects sufferers at night

An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid could be causing different symptoms - including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant causing concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections around the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding differences with previous strains, including the ability to reinfect people within weeks of having Covid.A leading immunologist has now suggested it could be causing a new symptom among patients. “One extra symptom from BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats,” Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College Dublin told a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy