ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson’s woes deepen with further resignations and leadership challenge

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmDxB_0gX0PbMj00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to resign (John Sibley/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson’s attempts to battle for his job came under further pressure after more resignations and a leadership challenge from former ally Suella Braverman.

The Prime Minister rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove, but was later hit with the departure of a third Cabinet minister – Welsh Secretary Simon Hart – and further demands to go from the Attorney General.

Mr Johnson met ministers in No 10 on Wednesday, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and should not continue in office – but refused to listen.

Mr Gove was thought to have told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that it was time for him to quit.

That was followed by a delegation of Cabinet ministers going to No 10 to tell Mr Johnson he should stand down after losing the trust of his MPs.

No 10 sources confirmed Mr Gove had been sacked, with one telling the BBC: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.

“You cannot operate like that.”

Mr Johnson’s relationship with Mr Gove has long been troubled, with the Prime Minister’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when his rival withdrew support and decided to run himself.

But it was not only Mr Gove who sought to persuade Mr Johnson that his time in No 10 should end.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Welsh Secretary Mr Hart were among the Cabinet ministers telling Mr Johnson to stand down.

Ms Braverman later joined the calls for the Prime Minister to quit as she launched a bid to replace him.

The Attorney General, previously a Mr Johnson loyalist, told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days and that “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go”.

Ms Braverman said it was her “duty” to continue in her current role, but said: “If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring.”

The Attorney General, who acknowledged she may be sacked by Mr Johnson, is due to face MPs in the Commons on Thursday morning.

Mr Hart quit on Wednesday night, following in the footsteps of former Cabinet colleagues Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid – who departed a day earlier.

In his resignation letter, Mr Hart said that he wanted to help Mr Johnson “turn the ship around”, but “we have passed the point where this is possible”.

Health minister Ed Argar, another former supporter of Mr Johnson, also quit, saying: “I fear that a change is needed.”

The PA news agency understands that Ms Patel earlier spoke to the Prime Minister to convey the “overwhelming view” of the parliamentary party.

Mr Shapps is thought to have told Mr Johnson that he stood little chance of winning another confidence vote and should instead set out a timetable for a departure on his own terms.

Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, was also thought to be among those taking part in the showdown with Mr Johnson.

But Mr Johnson rejected suggestions he should seek a “more dignified exit” and will instead fight for his political future.

A No 10 source said: “The Prime Minister has a mandate from 14 million people to get a job done. He’s very conscious of his commitment to them

“If the party wants to stop him they have to take that mandate away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVkbv_0gX0PbMj00
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps leaves 10 Downing Street after talks with Boris Johnson (Suzan Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory 1922 Committee, spoke to Mr Johnson on Wednesday to set out the level of backbench opposition.

A new executive for the committee will be elected on Monday which could change the leadership rules, allowing for another confidence vote just a month after the last one – which Mr Johnson may lose given the way MPs have deserted him since Tuesday.

But a No 10 source said: “He has called Graham Brady’s bluff. All Graham could say is that there will be an election on Monday.

“A new 1922 committee on Tuesday could change the rules – but it’s not a given.

“The party could then demand a re-run of the no-confidence vote – but not a given.

“And the party could then decide to ditch the PM – but not a given.”

The source warned that “the choice is not Boris or no Boris.

“The choice is a Conservative government with a new Chancellor who will soon outline a new economic programme of tax cuts, deregulation and the benefits of Brexit, or three months of tearing each other apart to elect a leader with no mandate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGvnZ_0gX0PbMj00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Allies including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg remained supportive of Mr Johnson.

Ms Dorries said the Prime Minister’s priority was to “stabilise the Government”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also remained loyal to Mr Johnson and defended him at a session of the backbench 1922 Committee.

But since the resignations of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid on Tuesday night, dozens of MPs have quit as ministers, PPSs or trade envoys.

Mr Javid used his resignation statement in the Commons to say “enough is enough” and challenged other Cabinet ministers to consider their positions.

“Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months,” he told MPs.

“I will never risk losing my integrity.”

He said “the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change”.

In a message to Cabinet ministers who decided not to quit, he said: “It is incumbent on all of us to set high standards for ourselves and to take action when they are not met by others.”

The speech, which had echoes of Geoffrey Howe’s 1990 resignation statement which helped topple Margaret Thatcher, was heard in silence in the Commons, with Mr Johnson sitting grim-faced on the front bench.

Other ministers who quit on Wednesday were Will Quince, Robin Walker, John Glen, Victoria Atkins, Jo Churchill, Stuart Andrew, Kemi Badenoch, Neil O’Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley, Julia Lopez, Mims Davies, Rachel Maclean and Mike Freer.

In their resignation letters:

– Ex-children and families minister Mr Quince said he could not accept being sent out to defend the Prime Minister on television with inaccurate information on the Chris Pincher row.

– Former justice minister Ms Atkins told Mr Johnson: “I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values. We can and must do better than this.”

– Ms Churchill quit as environment minister, saying: “Recent events have shown integrity, competence and judgment are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations.”

The leadership crisis followed the scandal surrounding former deputy chief whip Mr Pincher, who quit after allegedly assaulting two men while drunk at London’s Carlton Club.

Downing Street initially said Mr Johnson had no knowledge of previous allegations against Mr Pincher, but the Prime Minister later acknowledged he had been informed of inappropriate behaviour dating back to 2019, and said he regretted keeping him in government beyond that point.

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later that month triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering resentment over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘His reign is over’: How foreign media reacted as Boris Johnson was hit by resignations

With Boris Johnson battling to shore up his premiership after multiple ministerial resignations, foreign media are trying to assess how much longer the British PM will be in power. Some commentators are certain that the latest events are the nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson’s leadership. However, others are wary of predicting the fall of a leader who has miraculously survived multiple scandals and determinedly clung on as prime minister. “Boris Johnson’s reign is in free-fall”, was the assessment of Rob Harris in the Sydney Morning Herald.In a stinging critique, the paper’s Europe correspondent said that Mr Johnson’s...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Mims Davies
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Jo Churchill
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: PM quits, but says he will stay on until new Tory leader found

Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as prime minster in a speech outside No 10, insisting he will remain in office until a new leader is elected.Critics have insisted that the prime minister should hand over power today, after he finally agreed to resign on Thursday morning amid a slew of more than 50 resignations.Michelle Donelan’s departure as education secretary just 35 hours into the role made her the fifth Cabinet minister to quit, while his new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly urged him to “do the right thing and go now”, and Suella Braverman revealed ambitions to replace him...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#Uk#Cabinet#Business
The Independent

Boris Johnson appoints Greg Clark and Robert Buckland to cabinet as PM fills vacant posts

Boris Johnson has named Greg Clark as levelling up secretary, Robert Buckland as Welsh secretary, and James Cleverly as education secretary as he filled vacant cabinet posts in a bid to stay on as caretaker prime minister until the autumn.Shailesh Vara becomes the new Northern Ireland secretary after Brandon Lewis quit this morning, while Kit Malthouse will be the new Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office.Mr Johnson announced his resignation shortly before 1pm on Thursday after mass resignations from the ministerial ranks. He condemned the “eccentric” Tory revolt.The PM is scrabbling to fill...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
POLITICS
BBC

Enough is enough, Sajid Javid tells Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid has said he cannot "risk my integrity" by continuing to defend the government, telling Boris Johnson "enough is enough". MPs, including Mr Johnson, listened in silence as he set out the reasons for his resignation as health secretary. He said he could not go on giving Number 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak enters Tory leadership race vowing to ‘restore trust’ after Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak has entered the Tory leadership race vowing to “restore trust” after Boris Johnson’s multiple scandals, but with a warning that the country cannot afford early tax cuts.The former chancellor – the favourite with the public – also hinted that he would end the “culture wars” the current prime minister has relished fighting, promising: “We’ve had enough of division.”Stealing a march on his rivals, with Liz Truss, Jeremy Hunt and Ben Wallace expected to launch their campaigns this weekend, Mr Sunak cast himself as the fiscally responsible candidate, resisting the clamour for tax cuts.Mr Sunak also launched a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy