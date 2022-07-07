ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘This start is so important’: Sarina Wiegman satisfied after England win Euro 2020 opener

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THH4k_0gX0PaU000

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria.

Beth Mead’s 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.

Wiegman said in her post-match press conference: “It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd.

“We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored a little more. But we had also some hard moments in the game and got through, so that’s really good I think.”

After Mead lifted the ball over her Arsenal team-mate Manuela Zinsberger, and confirmation it had crossed the line by the match officials, England’s unsuccessful attempts to add to their lead included Ellen White heading a good chance wide, while Lauren Hemp was denied by a fine save.

After the break, Mary Earps made two saves in the final 15 minutes as the hosts saw out the victory.

Wiegman added: “I think we were a little rushed in the final third. We created a lot of chances but the final touch, or the choice on the ball to shoot or cross or take them on, we can do that better. But the most important thing was we scored one, and that we have three points.

“I think we lost the ball too quick (in the second half), and then you come in transitions all the time, and that’s really tiring.

“And of course, they wanted to push for a goal. Then you really have to keep the ball, and then you can control, and we didn’t do that well enough. But I do think in the last minutes we were very calm, and kept the ball longer, and that was very mature.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SOFN_0gX0PaU000

Regarding the atmosphere created by the crowd, Wiegman said: “It was incredible. No more words – it is just unbelievable. Playing here at Old Trafford, 70,000 people making lots of noise, standing behind us, that is really incredible.

“I hope they keep coming and they will because we’ve sold out stadiums.”

England continue their Group A fixtures next Monday when they take on Norway at the Amex Stadium, before concluding them by facing Northern Ireland at St Mary’s four days later.

Austria boss Irene Fuhrmann said: “I’m very proud of our performance, and the way we played, but at the end of the day we are leaving with zero points and that is a bit disappointing.

“Especially in the second half we showed a good reaction, offensively especially, we showed courage, we had a few chances to score. But of course England dominated the game over many phases and therefore deserved the win.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Q&A: Where do Charles Leclerc’s title hopes stand after Austrian GP win?

Charles Leclerc reignited his championship dreams with a return to the winner’s circle at Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Leclerc’s title ambitions.What happened to Leclerc?Leclerc won two of the opening three rounds to lead Verstappen by 46 points. But following his triumph in Australia on April 10, the Monegasque endured a torrid run of five races – largely through no fault of his own.Leclerc’s retirements in Spain (May 22) and Azerbaijan (June 12) with engine failures were sandwiched by a strategy faux pas from his Ferrari team in Monaco (May 29) which...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

England vs Norway LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight

England face their toughest test of the group stages tonight as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. This crucial fixture could decide who finishes top of Group A after both teams won their opening fixtures.The Lionesseswon the first match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from Sarina Wiegman’s team who will know they need to improve if they hope to defeat Norway...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea and PSG enter race for Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona move stalls

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have made moves to try and sign Robert Lewandowski, as a planned switch to Barcelona stalls.While the LaLiga club remain the striker’s first choice, there is an awareness it may prove difficult to complete due to Bayern Munich insisting that they receive the entire €50m fee up front as a consequence of Barcelona’s financial situation. The Bundesliga champions have otherwise accepted the reality of the situation and are willing to let Lewandowski leave, meaning the 33-year-old will not need to go on strike when the Bayern squad meet for pre-season on Tuesday. The Polish international is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuela Zinsberger
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Mary Earps
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not for sale’, insists Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans” for the coming season.It recently emerged the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back with a club he won medals aplenty at between 2003 and 2009.Ronaldo was due to report for pre-season training last Monday but a family issue saw him miss the whole week and Friday’s flight to Thailand for the start of United’s pre-season tour.🗣 "We are looking forward to tomorrow's game." 🇹🇭Catch up with the first press conference of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Austria#Old Trafford
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic not getting vaccinated, set to skip US Open

Novak Djokovic is fresh off of his fourth straight Wimbledon victory, but he won't be keeping the competitive streak going as he announced shortly after the win that he will not compete in the US Open because of the country's COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.“Attending...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales’ decisive third Test against South Africa

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is out of the Test series decider against South Africa on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will hope the bad news ends there as his players prepare for the Cape Town showdown.Captain Dan Biggar took a blow to his shoulder during the 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein and went off just after half-time, while prop Dillon Lewis departed the action with an arm problem.⬇️Update from 🇿🇦Pob lwc with your recovery Cuthy pic.twitter.com/7qYQK36G2N— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 11, 2022Cuthbert was forced off after just 17 minutes, being replaced by Josh...
WORLD
The Independent

Spielberg follows Silverstone in delivering much-needed intrigue as F1 season reaches half-way stage

The season desperately needed this. After a period of Red Bull domination stretching from late-April to the end of June – and six race victories on the trot – a return to conventional tracks in Europe has spiced up a campaign which was in danger of becoming a formality by the summer break.Now at the half-way mark 11 races into a 22-race calendar, Max Verstappen’s 38-point cushion at the top of the World Championship table could conceivably have been far greater. Victories at Silverstone and Spielberg could have made the Dutchman realistically uncatchable. Yet two Ferrari wins – one apiece...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

In pictures: Temperatures soar as UK basks in heatwave

The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend as parts of the UK prepare to sizzle in 30C heat.Highs of 33C are expected, with central, southern and eastern England all seeing the mercury rise into the high 20s.The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned.And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat… Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulatorArdbeg Islay donates £1m to local community after world record cask saleTrain drivers at eight rail companies vote overwhelmingly to strike over paySafety concerns for Parliament as leak rains water down on Commons chamber
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.“Sari is much more than a player...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eric Cantona quoted by Uefa lawyers with ‘free for all’ Super League warning

Uefa’s lawyers quoted former Manchester United star Eric Cantona as they spoke out against the Super League in Europe’s highest court on Monday, and warned the sport would descend into a “free for all” if competitions like the Super League could be formed without Uefa approval.The landmark case between the Super League on one side and Uefa and Fifa on the other opened at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Monday afternoon.The Super League was launched in April last year but had collapsed within 72 hours amid political pressure and fan outrage.The Super League argument at the ECJ...
UEFA
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.The Met Office, which issued the warning, said it is in place from 12.01am on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Channelling the country’s mood’: Fans react to Prince George’s many faces at Wimbledon men’s final

Prince George’s debut in the Royal Box at Wimbledon over the weekend has delighted fans of the young royal.The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios with his parents on Sunday 10 July.George, eight, pulled faces and gestured excitedly as he watched the match, tickling fans who found his myriad of expressions both funny and heart-warming.Some viewers were concerned about George hearing the foul language used by Kyrgios during the match, while others joked about the faces he pulled in response to the swearing on the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship.The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final on Sunday afternoon.Djokovic shared some sweet moment’s with his wife and daughter after the match when he was interviewed on Centre Court by BBC presenter Sue Barker.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who watched from the royal box, also had a family day as they brought eight-year-old George.After Kate presented both players with...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy