ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove: A rocky relationship that ended with a sacking

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tvWa_0gX0PZY900

Not long ago, Michael Gove quipped that his 2016 sabotage of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid had been like an “unexploded bomb going off in my hands”.

He was speaking from a position of safety last October, while still in charge of the Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda, but the joke highlighted the enduring uneasiness of the pair’s relationship.

“One of the things about committing political suicide is that you always live to regret it,” he added.

The drastic move, which saw Mr Gove quit as Mr Johnson’s campaign manager, put himself on a collision course with his former friend and effectively forced him to pull out.

His view at the time was that Mr Johnson was incapable of “leading the party and the country in the way that I would have hoped”.

Many of the 43 resignation letters handed in since Tuesday evening echoed those sentiments, but it was only Mr Gove who had left his Government post involuntarily by the end of Wednesday.

The pair were still basking in the glow of the victory of the Vote Leave referendum campaign, on which they worked shoulder to shoulder, when Mr Gove sent shockwaves through Westminster dealing the unexpected blow.

However, after three years and a rehabilitative stint as environment secretary under Theresa May, he was welcomed into the fold of his former rival’s first cabinet.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, before retaining a frontline role in the September 2021 reshuffle and being made Communities Secretary.

Mr Gove, who was thought to have told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that his time was up, was a notable absence from PMQs later in the day.

No 10 sources confirmed Mr Gove had been sacked in the evening, with the BBC reporting one had said: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.

“You cannot operate like that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt launches Tory leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The unusual clip shared on Twitter featured Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.Ms Mordaunt concluded the launch video by saying: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”Her narrator states that: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Labour...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Grants Shapps ‘part of the reason’ for PM’s departure

Grant Shapps has said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Boris Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.The transport secretary, who is one of Tory leadership hopefuls, said he made sure his boss was “getting the facts” as he was quickly losing support from his party in a very public manner. “He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.The former Formula One boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin, the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I would still take a bullet.”He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory
The Independent

Knives out as Tory leadership teams ‘create dirty dossiers on rivals’

Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.With Boris Johnson forced from office by a seemingly endless saga of incidents casting doubt over his personal integrity, one senior Tory MP has warned “scandal now has a currency in the forthcoming leadership elections”.As a result, at least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed the Labour Party digital dossiers packed with allegations against their potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.The dossiers are claimed to include allegations about extramarital affairs...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Eight Tories vie for leadership in contest for Johnson’s successor

Eight Tories have so far put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.Declaring their candidacies in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt and Mr Javid both said they would not only scrap the former chancellor’s plans to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

What the papers say – July 10

The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages. The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies. The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy