Politics

Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Scottish Secretary has said he is “optimistic the PM will endure” and will “reset” the Government , as he sought to defend Boris Johnson amid a string of Cabinet resignations.

Alister Jack also said the Prime Minister was “mugged” by a birthday cake at one event during the partygate scandal.

The Prime Minister is in a “robust” mood despite Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and other ministers leaving government in the wake of the Chris Pincher affair, Mr Jack said.

He spoke to journalists on Wednesday morning.

The Scottish Secretary said: “I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure.

“The road is bumpy and I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But he’s faced challenges before and he has endured.

“He needs, we need, a reset of the Government and that will come.”

The Scottish Secretary said the Prime Minister had apologised for the handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

On the partygate scandal, he said: “He was mugged, as was Rishi, by a birthday cake they didn’t see coming as they sat in the Cabinet Office.”

He continued: “They didn’t attend a party, a party arrived and caught them out.

“I mean, let’s be honest about that.”

Mr Jack said: “The Metropolitan Police saw the word party after birthday and gave the pair of them a fixed penalty notice. And that is a matter of fact.”

“But on the other questionnaires, numerous questionnaires that he filled in, the Metropolitan Police did not see parties happening.”

He said the Prime Minister was unaware of some Downing Street parties, adding: “I think you have to be fair and say, of the events that were work events that he filled in the questionnaires and sent to the police, the police agree they were work events, and he was not fined.

“And on the one occasion, when someone popped in with a birthday cake, during a day of busy meetings, he did get a fine because the word party comes after birthday.

“So I mean, let’s just put it into some context.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s mood following the resignations, the Scottish Secretary said: “He was in a robust mood, but he absolutely recognises that, you know, mistakes have been made and as I said he is apologetic.”

He said Rishi Sunak did not come up in his conversation with the Prime Minister.

He added: “He wants to reset this Government and he was in that frame of mind.”

The Associated Press

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another. Months of defiance...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer backs snap general election and says government ‘collapsing’

Boris Johnson’s government is “collapsing” and the prime minister is “unfit” to government, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he backed the idea of a snap general election.The Labour leader also said he would support a vote if one were called in the days ahead, after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid threw No 10 into turmoil by quitting as chancellor and health secretary.Mr Johnson faces the biggest leadership crisis yet of his premiership as his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgement.“He is unfit to be...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections crippled the controversial leader and left him unable to govern. Johnson finally agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson will stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will automatically become prime minister as well. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.
U.K.
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat launches bid to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat has become the first candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a Tory centrist who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start”.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and now in parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Finally, Boris Johnson’s ministers have had enough of defending the monstrously indefensible

What took them so long? The chancellor and the health secretary have gone. Others may have jumped before the ink is dry on this, kicking themselves for not taking the lead as this cabinet of accomplices finally calculates that loyalty is doing their careers more harm than good. Late, too late, they conclude that protecting Big Dog for one more catastrophic Today programme interview will finish off their chances for good.
U.K.
The Independent

Why did Boris Johnson resign? Timeline of his biggest scandals in No 10

Boris Johnson entered Downing Street for the first time as prime minister on 24 July 2019 and his Number 10 tale has been one of continuing scandal and controversy beyond what the British public has endured in living memory.Within weeks of claiming the top job he put himself on the wrong side of the law by proroguing parliament in order to avoid scrutiny of his Brexit plans – an episode that set the tone for his tumultuous premiership.He spent the next few years stumbling through scandal after scandal, maintaining a few loyal courtiers but alienating ever more of his...
POLITICS
