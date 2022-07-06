Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Nueralink executive Shivon Zilis: report

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Nueralink, secretly had twins in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider .

The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child, a surrogate, with his on-again, off-again partner, the musician Grimes.

In April, Mr Musk, 51, and Ms Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, according to the documents . A Texas court approved the request in May.

The Independent is contacting Mr Musk and Ms Zilis for comment.

Mr Musk has nine total children.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information .