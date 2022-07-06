ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Nueralink executive Shivon Zilis: report

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3BSm_0gX0PRUL00

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Nueralink, secretly had twins in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider .

The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child, a surrogate, with his on-again, off-again partner, the musician Grimes.

In April, Mr Musk, 51, and Ms Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, according to the documents . A Texas court approved the request in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5XlE_0gX0PRUL00

The Independent is contacting Mr Musk and Ms Zilis for comment.

Mr Musk has nine total children.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information .

Comments / 10

Related
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Talulah Riley says she ‘understands it looks strange’ that she married Elon Musk twice

Talulah Riley, the author and actor who was married to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk twice, has reflected on their relationship.Riley, whose new dystopian novel The Quickening is out now, was married to Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016.In an interview with The Independent, Riley said of the pair’s decision to remarry: “Obviously I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time.”She added: “I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

This is the place that all three mothers of Elon Musk’s children have in common

News broke this week that Elon Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis – a high-ranking executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink.The children were born in November 2021, just weeks before the Tesla CEO welcomed his second child via surrogate with his on-again off-again partner Grimes, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.Shivon Zilis, 36, is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-led firm which designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist. In 2016, Zilis joined OpenAI –...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nueralink#Business Insider
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk, who secretly fathered twins last year, congratulates Nick Cannon on growing his family

Elon Musk has offered his congratulations to Nick Cannon on his growing family in a now-deleted tweet, after it was revealed that the Tesla CEO fathered twins with an executive at his neurotech firm, Neuralink.Nick Cannon, a soon-to-be father of eight, made headlines this past year when he welcomed three babies in 2021 alone. The Wild “N Out host is notorious for fathering several children with various women, although now it seems that Musk has taken the crown with a total of nine children.On 6 July, reports broke that Elon Musk, 51, had quietly welcomed a set of twins...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Us Weekly

Who Is Shivon Zilis? 5 Things to Know About the Neuralink Executive Who Welcomed Twins With Elon Musk

Expanding the family! Elon Musk’s brood has grown after he and Shivon Zilis welcomed a set of twins. According to court documents obtained by Insider on Wednesday, July 6, the Tesla CEO, 51, and Zilis, 36, welcomed their two little ones in November 2021. The docs, filed in Texas earlier this year, petitioned the court to change the babies’ last names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reported that their request was granted in May.
RELATIONSHIPS
komando.com

Want a cut of a $90M Facebook class-action lawsuit? Submit a claim now

Social media giant Facebook is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, parent company Meta settled a seven-year class-action suit for allegedly collecting and storing the biometric data of users without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois went to court, stating that Tag Suggestions and other facial recognition features violated...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy