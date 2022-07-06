Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL VALLEY...SHERIDAN NORTHEASTERN MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 1206 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Port Of Scobey to 11 miles southeast of Vida, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidney, Wolf Point, Plentywood, Scobey, Poplar, Culbertson, Fairview, Brockton, Medicine Lake, Bainville, Froid, Richey, Westby, Flaxville, Archer, Port Of Raymond, Madoc, Lambert, Bredette and Redstone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

