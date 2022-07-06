Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-07-06 17:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...
Effective: 2022-07-08 23:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR EASTERN GARFIELD...SOUTHERN VALLEY...MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE AND WESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1120 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles east of Rock Creek Rec Area to 11 miles south of Brockway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Circle, Brockway, Hillside, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Vida, Cohagen, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area, Van Norman, Mccloud, Haxby, Weldon, Crow Rock and Watkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR EASTERN GARFIELD...SOUTHERN VALLEY...MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE AND WESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1120 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles east of Rock Creek Rec Area to 11 miles south of Brockway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Circle, Brockway, Hillside, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Vida, Cohagen, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area, Van Norman, Mccloud, Haxby, Weldon, Crow Rock and Watkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-09 00:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL VALLEY...SHERIDAN NORTHEASTERN MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 1206 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Port Of Scobey to 11 miles southeast of Vida, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidney, Wolf Point, Plentywood, Scobey, Poplar, Culbertson, Fairview, Brockton, Medicine Lake, Bainville, Froid, Richey, Westby, Flaxville, Archer, Port Of Raymond, Madoc, Lambert, Bredette and Redstone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
