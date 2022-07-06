Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenville by NWS
weather.gov
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenville THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GREENVILLE...
Effective: 2022-07-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Toccoa to near Walhalla, moving southeast at 10 mph. New storms could form south of this line and quickly become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clemson, Seneca, Walhalla, Central, Westminster, Long Creek, Oakway, Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Keowee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
