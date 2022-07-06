ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City Council Meeting Recap

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance adopting proposed amendments to the City of Atlantic Zoning Code at their meeting Wednesday evening.

The amended language strikes the word “One” and changes it to ‘Two identification signs, per each street frontage, not to exceed 24 square feet in surface area displaying information for churches, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, clubs, offices, libraries, similar uses, or other conditional uses. Such signs may be illuminated.’

In other action, the City Council approved the transfer of funds for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021-2022. They approved street closure permits for Christian Motorcyclist Association Chariots of Faith Bike Night and Nishna Valley Family YMCA’s Food Truck Battle and Community Appreciation. The Council also approved reappointments to the Library Board of Trustees including Janice Dickerson, James Northwick, and Greg Williams.

The Council moved a resolution clarifying which meetings that Council members will be paid to attend to a later date.

In her report to the Council, Mayor Grace Garrett said she is very pleased with where they are currently at with the pool staff. She said they now have six certified lifeguards and two that are going for their certifications. Garrett applauds them for the work they are doing and reminds the public to respect the parameters set by the Red Cross and the City regarding the limited capacity.

City Council members also noted that they were all pleased with the City Fireworks display and they have not heard any complaints. The show lasted just over 20 minutes. In October, the Council approved a contract with Wild Wayne’s to put on a fireworks display. This contract was approved after the Council sought bids after complaints were received about the company that put on last year’s show.

