PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vitally needed and taken for granted…let's talk about water. That's right, water, H2O. Specifically, our need for it when we wake up in the morning. We often talk about hydrating in the heat but really, we need to be doing it every day. Most of us don't give water much of a thought, let alone a morning priority, but maybe we should. As you sleep, you're using up the water in your body, perspiring, even just breathing…oh, obviously, you aren't taking any in. "When people get up in the morning and they want a big, huge drink...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO