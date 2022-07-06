ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Juul, FDA agree to suspend court case while e-cigarette ban remains on hold

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzqFL_0gX0O7d900
Battle on hold: An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The e-cigarette company and the FDA have agreed to put their legal battles on hold until the government completes a review of the company's product. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Juul Labs Inc. agreed on Wednesday to temporarily suspend their legal battle while the government conducts more reviews of the company’s electronic cigarettes.

The agreement comes a day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order that banned Juul’s products from the market, The Associated Press reported. The agency said that Juul’s application warranted “additional review.”

The company can continue selling its e-cigarettes, according to the federal court filing.

“With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a Juul spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the filing, if the FDA decides to reimpose the ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, the AP reported.

Last month, Juul filed for relief from the FDA order, calling it extraordinary and unlawful, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company also questioned the handling of the announcement.

The products included in the original ban are the Juul device and four types of Juul pods: Virginia tobacco-flavored pods and menthol-flavored pods, both with nicotine concentrations of 5% and 3%, the FDA said.

Juul’s e-cigarettes contain nicotine in the form of a liquid vaporized by the device. The FDA has been concerned that they may contribute to the rise in youth vaping rates.

In 2019, the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, citing concerns that they could appeal to underage users, according to Bloomberg.

According to an article published by the AP in 2021, to stay on the market, companies like Juul must provide evidence that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. That means proving that not only are adult smokers who use them more likely to quit or reduce their smoking, but also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The FDA has temporarily paused its ban on Juul products. How harmful are they?

The Food and Drug Administration temporarily removed its ban of Juul Labs, Inc. products. The decision comes almost a year after North Carolina agreed to a legal settlement with Juul, resulting in millions of dollars for youth to quit tobacco and restrictions on how the company can advertise and sell to North Carolinians, The Charlotte Observer reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Court Case#Juul Labs Inc#The Associated Press#The Wall Street Journal
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
American Council on Science and Health

Vaping Prohibition: FDA Bans JUUL E-Cigarettes

Let's say you wanted to keep as many people smoking as possible. How would you do it? Your best move would be to restrict consumer access to the most popular and effective smoking cessation tool we know of. You could fund low-grade research attacking the product and deny you did so; you could enforce pointless regulations that effectively ban the most popular versions of the product while exempting combustible cigarettes from the same oversight.
PHARMACEUTICALS
knowtechie.com

Juul continues to sell its products despite the FDA’s investigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday evening it had stayed Juul’s marketing denial. The agency determined that there are “scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.”. In short, the complete Juul ban is under investigation, but only by a technicality. But...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

FDA issues urgent baby formula warning: This unapproved formula can harm your child

The massive Abbott recall that led to a massive baby formula crisis isn’t the only baby health warning parents should be aware of. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a health warning for a homemade baby formula that you can liken to a product recall. That’s because the manufacturer produced the baby formula without adhering to the FDA’s regulations and without any inspections. As a result, the firm making the product has promised to stop manufacturing and selling the product.
HEALTH
The New York Times

FDA May Move Toward Updating Vaccines

WASHINGTON — A panel of independent experts advising the Food and Drug Administration is set to recommend Tuesday whether to update existing COVID-19 vaccines to target a newer version of the coronavirus in a booster shot that Americans could get in the fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reason.com

The Food & Drug Administration Has a Vaping Problem

In 2016, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) deemed electronic cigarettes and other vaping products to be "tobacco" products for the purposes of federal law. This move gave the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products legal authority to regulate vaping products like combustible cigarettes. How the FDA has proceeded to regulate such products since, however, has been something of a mess, suggesting either some degree of administrative incompetence, malice against portions of the industry, if not both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Temporarily Suspends Banning Order On Juul's E-Cigarettes

The FDA temporarily suspended its ban on sales of the popular e-cigarette maker Juul, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, which owns a 35% stake in the company. “On July 5, 2022, FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order,” the agency’s tobacco division wrote in a tweet. “The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review.”
HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy