1 person killed in Pasadena stabbing, suspect detained after search forces evacuation at Target

By ABC7.com staff
 2 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was fatally stabbed in Pasadena and a suspect was detained following a search that led to the evacuation of a Target store Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. at a house near Mentor Avenue and Bell Street, according to Pasadena police. A man had been stabbed in the home and the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives were able to get information about the suspect, including a name and a vehicle description.

They located the vehicle near the Target in east Pasadena and customers were asked to evacuate. The public was asked to avoid the area around the store at 3121 E. Colorado Blvd.

At least one suspect was found and detained at the store.

The stabbing victim was later pronounced dead. A suspected motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed.

Police are continuing to search for possible additional suspects.

Comments / 5

Hassan Kobaissi
2d ago

can you report on what happened to mcdonald Park in Pasadena as well I drove through there 30 min ago and it'd blocked off by police

Reply(3)
2
 

