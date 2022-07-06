Northeast Philly homeowners worried after reports of multiple car breaks-ins

One neighbor says headphones, speakers and his wallet were stolen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating several reports of car break-ins in Northeast Philadelphia over the holiday weekend.

Many of the crimes were captured on home security cameras.

"I looked at my Ring video camera and saw someone going in my car at 6:24 a.m.," one neighbor told Action News. "It was kind of brazen because he just walked in the driveway, walked to my car and took my property."

One neighbor says headphones, speakers and his wallet were stolen. The thieves then charged nearly $500 at local shops and a gas station.

"I'm still trying to make arrangements for the fraud charges and canceling cards, getting a new ID," said a neighbor.

People living along Revere Street reported at least five car break-ins within two blocks. They all were reported on July 4.

"Every night I am scared," says Marie Habeshian. "Watching out my windows and looking around."

Habeshian says someone also attempted to break into her daughter's car.

"They opened two front doors and both of them were sitting inside. I don't know what they were looking for. They emptied everything and trashed the trunk," said Habeshian.

Habeshian says it's not a common crime they see in this area. Her bigger concern is what they could find when they go to their parked cars.

"Thank God nobody was hurt. And if you pursue them, maybe they have a gun, they could shoot us. You never know what can happen," said Habeshian.

Multiple neighbors filed reports with Philadelphia police.

Investigators say these types of thefts traditionally increase as the weather warms up. Residents are being warned to make sure vehicles are locked and to not leave valuables in plain view.