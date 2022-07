PeaceHealth is building a new women’s health clinic at 220 Birchwood Avenue in Bellingham. The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building will provide:. “We are thrilled that we are finally at the stage of breaking ground for our new OB/GYN clinic.” said Misty Parris, vice president of operations for PeaceHealth Medical Group, in a press release on the clinic. “Clinicians, caregivers and patients, along with representatives from many other support services, have given their time to help develop what we believe will be a wonderful space for women to receive care.”

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO