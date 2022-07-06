Kevyn Adams is ready to get the draft started

Photo credit @pham1717

Montreal, QC (WGR 550) – Some sad news from the NHL Draft.

San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment died in Montreal at the age of 53. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke on Wed nesday and said, “It's really sad news thinking of the Marchment family. You know, here at the draft, everybody’s together, it’s an exciting time and then you hear news like that it certainly puts things into perspective, but also thinking of the family and thoughts and prayers are with them and the whole Sharks organization.”

A lot of preparation has gone into this draft as Adams and his staff have approached it from all angles. He said, he just wants to get this going, “I’m definitely ready for tomorrow, we’re ready for the draft, we’re excited, we’ve talked about these players quite a bit.”

Every time I talk with about this you can tell Adams enjoys this process. He said, “It’s such a unique opportunity and I just had this conversation with some other general managers this afternoon at the meeting that you’re preparing with four picks in the top 41 and you’re preparing for so many different players, but you’re also having these conversations with so many things that could be going on, so there’s a lot of moving parts right now.”

Victor Olofsson is a restricted free agent and as Adams told me almost two weeks ago, he spoke with Olofsson’s agent Claude Lemieux here in Montreal. Adams said, “We’ve had very good conversations and I think we’re in a good spot here where Mark Jakubowski has had some good conversations as of late with Claude Lemieux, so it’s definitely on the top of our list.”

Jacob Bryson and Brandon Biro are restricted free agents with the same agent, Adams said he met today about both players and he said, “We’re getting down the road there, so it’s positive on that front.”

Adams also told me that he was going to use this week to meet with Ryan Johnson’s advisors. Adams said, “I’m supposed to meet with them tomorrow and for me, it’s about honesty and clarity and we’ll have that conversation, but we like him, we think he’s a good prospect and I’ll have more information tomorrow.”

I’ve been wondering if Adams feels his team needs to get bigger both through the draft and with acquisitions. He said it can work both ways, “I think you have to be really careful saying, ‘We gotta get bigger’, and then you’re going to go chase bigger guys and you can tip the scale too far that way and you’ve got to be careful taking all small guys and say that we wanted just a fast, skill team, so I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it that way.

“I think it’s two different discussions, there’s the draft and to make sure you’re projecting players. It is not what they are tomorrow, it’s what do they look like at 22 and 23-years-old, what’s their ceiling and size plays a role for sure, but I think it’s more about the projection and what does this player bring that he’s going to help us win hockey games.”

Adams said when you’re done thinking that way, then there’s another way you must think, “On the other side of that is your roster and where we are today, so it’s always in the conversation, but we want really good hockey players that want to be in Buffalo that are competitive and smart.”

Brian Koziol and Joe DiBiase will get our coverage on Thursday underway at 7:00 as the Sabres first pick will be ninth overall.