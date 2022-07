SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change is coming to Savannah’s City Market, after the area was marked by shootings two weekends in a row. Signs are posted, likely as of Friday, saying very clearly anyone under-21 will not be allowed on City Market’s property after 11 p.m. It also says for all hours of the day - no loitering and no guns on property.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO