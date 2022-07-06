ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 7 Reactions

By Van Lathan
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are back to give you their thoughts on the cartoon bloodbath that is the seventh episode...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys take a ride on some screaming goats to give their instant reactions to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (04:04). They dive into Thor’s personal journey and how Chris Hemsworth’s performance holds up in his fourth stand-alone adventure (14:26). Later, they rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings (87:21).
MOVIES
The Ringer

TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Juliet is joined by Bachelor producer extraordinaire Elan Gale to talk all things reality TV and dating. They discuss his journey as a Bachelor producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show, Amazon Prime’s The One That Got Away.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are here to dive deep into the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with their general thoughts on the episode and the series so far (4:22). Then, they go through each key scene of the episode, starting with Aisha’s journey (20:18). They then have a discussion about time travel in this show and in other popular TV shows (50:35). They talk about their expectations for the finale and answer a mailbag question (1:22.36).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 5 and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 9

On this week’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel begins the show by discussing Season 2, Episode 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Callie Curry (1:12). Rachel then welcomes on Amelia Wedemeyer to help break down The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 9 and all the drama preceding it (24:45).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Mindstorm#The Bad Take Table
EW.com

Patton Oswalt reveals wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death

Patton Oswalt has revealed his wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death, nearly one year since she died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Chris Evans clarifies Captain America future amid speculation he’ll return in new movie

Chris Evans has stepped in after a report suggested he might return as Captain America.The actor left the Marvel Cinemaic Universe (MCU) as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, and has repeatedly spoke about his hesitance to return as he felt like his character’s ending had the perfect send off.Furthermore, in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s revealed that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson would pick up Rogers’ shield as the new Captain America.Despite this, the news that Marvel was proceeding with a new Captain America starring Mackie led to speculation that Evans could return in some...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Here!

Sean is joined by Joanna Robinson to reflect on the passing of the great James Caan, before breaking down Taika Waititi’s latest installment of the Thor story, Love and Thunder (6:37). Then, Sean is joined by French filmmaker Claire Denis to talk about her brilliant career and her latest film, Both Sides of the Blade (67:11).
MOVIES
The Ringer

Christian Bale: From Batman to the God Butcher

Rarely does it qualify as breaking news that someone has joined the cast of a Marvel movie. After a whopping 29 interconnected installments, it feels like every major movie star alive has logged some time in this extended universe of titans with funny names: Tilda Swinton, Tony Leung, Robert Redford, and on and on. Yet eyebrows did go up when it was announced that the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters worldwide this weekend, would be played by one of Hollywood’s most serious and revered Method actors, a U.K.-born Oscar winner with seemingly no remaining interest in devoting his famously intense work ethic to the big-budget equivalent of smashing action figures together. How, so many had to wonder, had they landed Christian Bale to portray a comic-book bad guy named Gorr, The God Butcher?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy