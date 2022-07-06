‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 7 Reactions

Rarely does it qualify as breaking news that someone has joined the cast of a Marvel movie. After a whopping 29 interconnected installments, it feels like every major movie star alive has logged some time in this extended universe of titans with funny names: Tilda Swinton, Tony Leung, Robert Redford, and on and on. Yet eyebrows did go up when it was announced that the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters worldwide this weekend, would be played by one of Hollywood’s most serious and revered Method actors, a U.K.-born Oscar winner with seemingly no remaining interest in devoting his famously intense work ethic to the big-budget equivalent of smashing action figures together. How, so many had to wonder, had they landed Christian Bale to portray a comic-book bad guy named Gorr, The God Butcher?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO