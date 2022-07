GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The warming and drying we’ve been expecting has started, and we’re heading toward triple-digit heat this weekend. Triple-digit heat happens every summer here on Colorado’s Western Slope. It isn’t uncommon, but it still can be dangerous. Extreme heat is among the highest fatality rate of all forms of dangerous weather. Remember to limit your time outdoors and especially in the direct sun, if possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. It’s also important to be well hydrated by drinking water, and make sure you’re eating well.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO