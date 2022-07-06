ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Inflation update, a look into possible recession

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkHdN_0gX0Mjxo00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The government reports consumer prices went up 8.6% from May 2021 to May 2022.

It’s the biggest 12-month increase since December 1981.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Yuma county has an inflation rate of 8.3% and it’s left many wondering if we are in a recession or not.

Expert in economics and Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University, William Luther, says we won’t know for certain until another month or so when we can see if the data for the second quarter of 2022 shows negative growth or not.

But explains his take on the inflation we are facing.

“The bulk of the increase of prices that we’ve observed is because of monetary policy," said Luther. "We’ve had just a surge in nominal spending over the last year and the federal reserve was reluctant to offset that.”

Monetary policy either spikes or restrains the growth of overall demand for goods and services in the economy.

Luther says the majority of the reason why the costs of goods are up is that our ability to produce hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic times and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Because we had this surge in nominal spending, prices were rising more rapidly than people realized," said Luther. "We’ve also had this Russian invasion of Ukraine and that has further reduced our ability to produce by making oil and gas more expensive and disrupting global supply chains."

Nominal spending is the current dollar value of spending in an economy or the total demand in an economy.

The best advice Luther gives to those wanting to prepare ahead of a possible recession is to talk with their employer about wages.

“Given that we’ve experienced significant inflation over the last year is attempt to renegotiate their wages. Now is really the time to do that, to go to your employer," said Luther.

He continued to say once it is apparent we are in a recession, it will become a difficult time for employers to raise one’s pay.

A Forbes Advisor survey says 2 out of 3 Americans between the ages of 26 to 57 say they’re dipping into their savings as prices for goods and services skyrocket.

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Yuma putting money back into community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma City council members met Wednesday to discuss the use of $600,000 from the COVID relief fund for housing needs, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. The use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the items...
kawc.org

City of Somerton has job openings

At least five positions have opened up in Somerton city government thanks to retirements and resignations. Somerton City Manager Gerardo Cabrera and Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief Paul DeAnda announced their retirements recently. DeAnda told KAWC he wanted a change but wants to continue to serve South Yuma County in some capacity.
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

Costco raises some food court prices

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Attention Costco shoppers, you may notice some price hikes at the food court. Before you freak out, no, the hot dog soda combo is still available for $1.50. But. if you're a fan of the warehouse club's bacon and cheese stuffed chicken bake, you'll...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Business
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women faced sentencing Thursday in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.”. That's a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout but was...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Yuma’s 11th Annual Back to School Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma is very excited to host its 11th Annual Back to School Rodeo at the Yuma Civic Center. News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba sat down with the city of Yuma Digital Communications Specialist Adriana Del Rio for a one on one interview to get more details on the upcoming event.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: A Gooey weekend?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will continue to increase with lower elevation communities breaching 110 degrees by Friday. These type of above normal readings should last through the middle of next week. As moisture seeps back into the region next week, mountain storms should become more expansive with impacts beginning to work back into lower elevations.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Oil And Gas#Russian#Spen
kyma.com

Two San Luis women to be sentenced for Ballot Harvesting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday the two San Luis women found guilty of ballot abuse, were set to learn their fate and how much time they’d spend behind bars. Now almost two years after the crime was committed, this is now the third time the sentencing has been delayed.
kyma.com

Two women arrested at pro-choice rally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the overturning of Roe v Wade, protesters in Yuma have continued marching to raise awareness for reproductive rights. Friday night, two women were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, says one protester Peyton Ortiz, also founder of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. Locals protesting from City...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across Arizona port of entry

PHOENIX — A woman was charged last week after being accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Luis Port of Entry, authorities said. Maria Arredondo De Sanchez, 56, of Mexico, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
kyma.com

Nine people arrested after illegally crossing the border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection made a post about nine people who were arrested during a smuggling attempt. On Wednesday morning, a camera spotted a group of migrants crossing the border into a Ford Expedition near the Andrade, California Port of Entry. The Expedition was...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

FDA bans JUUL Labs Inc. from selling vape products in US

JUUL's e-cigs again in the headlines as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an order today banning JUUL Labs Inc. from selling and distributing all of it’s products in the U.S. The post FDA bans JUUL Labs Inc. from selling vape products in US appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Two brothers suspected in Somerton murder

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department says a man was found with gunshot wound and two suspected brothers were arrested. Police found the gunshot victim inside a garage in Somerton on May 30, 2022, but later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
SOMERTON, AZ
KYMA News 11

Stroke prevention: symptoms to look out for

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States experiences a stroke, that’s nearly 800,000 people a year. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies from a stroke. That’s all according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The post Stroke prevention: symptoms to look out for appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy