Name of white supremacist group seen in Birmingham

By Magdala Louissaint
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The name of supremacist group has been seen...

www.wvtm13.com

Semper Fi
1d ago

Everyone be aware of your surroundings, demons on the loose! Just a suggestion can you leave the US if you're unhappy here?

Anlando Mcmillian
1d ago

they better sit down and shut it down with that hate, the 20 central is gone, stuff like this will keep you in trouble.

Curly Keith
1d ago

there is no need to hate people based on their race, color, religion, or other things. Hate is like metastatic cancer, it will eat you up. it will consume you like fire. We all come from different backgrounds, lifestyles, different sides of the tracks so to speak; but that isn't a reason to hate somebody. we all have good and bad in us, so it is better to choose the good. Stop hating people and start getting to know their heart. if they have a bad attitude or bad heart, just stay away from them.

WRBL News 3

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. More News from WRBL The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center […]
The Cullman Tribune

The protest that wasn’t

CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.  Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.   While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
#Birmingham#White Supremacist#World Games#Racism#Patriot Front
wvtm13.com

Carla and Rick Tour City Walk Bham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Carla and Rick head down to the new City Walk Bham to show what all it has to offer for the World Games. Click on the video above to see the tour.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Talladega College appoints new Chief of Police

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Talladega College announced that the school has appointed Detective-Sergeant Christopher Anderson as the new Chief of Police. Anderson has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, and is a retired veteran with the Birmingham Police Department. He has also appeared on A&E’s “First 48-Birmingham” and has co-hosted “Reasonable Doubt” on Investigation Discovery.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham ranked No. 3 nationally in homicides

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — There’s a lot to love about the Magic City. There’s a world-class foodie scene, growing business hub, and a popular literary and arts scene. But a recent study for the first half of 2022 show that Birmingham also has a violent crime problem. Birmingham ranks third nationally in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
AL.com

What is City Walk in Birmingham?

From July 7-17, The World Games Plaza will occupy the new City Walk in Birmingham. It’s a 1.5-mile linear park that stretches from 15th Street North to 25th Street North under the Interstate 59/20 overpass bridges. It’s a 31-acre, 10-block project built on a master plan by Barge Design...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
jsu.edu

Friendliest Campus Helps Welcome the World to Birmingham

This summer, the world is coming to Birmingham and JSU will be strongly represented on the state’s largest stage. From July 7-17, an estimated 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries will converge on Birmingham to compete for gold in The World Games. The 11-day event will showcase over 30 unique sports ranging from drone racing and archery to martial arts and flag football and is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa authorities looking for culprit behind park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters. The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park. PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Community Policy