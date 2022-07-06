ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Austrian GP Preview, Plus the Hottest F1 Takes Mailbag

By Kevin Clark
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin is joined by No Brakes podcast host Trey Kerby to preview the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

National Card Show Preview Part 2

Mike and Jesse finish up their National Card Show preview by giving advice on how to handle the show from a buyer’s perspective (3:00). Then, they welcome in Sorare COO Ryan Spoon to learn more about how Sorare combined sports cards, NFTs, and fantasy sports into a unique game (23:00), and to announce some exciting news (28:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse go over some release-week news (43:00) and answer mailbag questions (54:00).
SPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios start time: Wimbledon final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in what promises to be a mouth-watering Wimbledon final on Sunday.Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth successive Wimbledon title and overcame a dire start against Cameron Norrie to ultimately cruise to a four-set victory on Friday.FOLLOW LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final at WimbledonKyrgios was due to face Rafael Nadal but received a bye into the final after the Spaniard was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal tear.It will be Djokovic’s 32nd grand slam final appearance and Kyrgios’ first, however, the controversial Australian has won the pair’s only...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy