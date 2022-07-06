ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County rescinding fire restrictions

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Plata County Sheriff’s Office lifted stage one fire restrictions in unincorporated areas. While recent rains have decreased fire risk, residents are still asked to use caution when burning.

New Mexico’s national forests to lift most major fire restrictions

Residents must get a permit from their local fire department if they plan to burn, but they are not required for agricultural burns or recreational fires.

