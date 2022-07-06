La Plata County rescinding fire restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Plata County Sheriff’s Office lifted stage one fire restrictions in unincorporated areas. While recent rains have decreased fire risk, residents are still asked to use caution when burning.

Residents must get a permit from their local fire department if they plan to burn, but they are not required for agricultural burns or recreational fires.

