ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hoSJ_0gX0MHRa00

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance , a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Here’s how much an original iPod would cost you

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigating shooting near Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting near Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the butt. Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Detectives quickly responded to the location. According to police,...
ALBANY, NY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Police identify victim from Central Ave fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on Central Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Police say a pedestrian had been struck by a van and then crashed into a building.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola#Digital Carni
NEWS10 ABC

NYC mayor defends Manhattan bodega worker accused in fatal stabbing

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The bodega employee accused of stabbing a man to death will be released from Rikers Island after his family posted bail, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Jose Alba’s bail was reduced to $50,000 after a request for a new package. An investigation into the July 1 fatal stabbing is ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
India
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NEWS10 ABC

Bear spotted in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schodack Police Department said a bear was spotted looking for food by many residents on Thursday morning. Police said black bears have been active in the area recently. Police said young male black bears are being pushed out of their mother’s care and forced...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Blinken hits at ASEAN for lack of pressure on Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Thailand as the Biden administration moves to show its commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of a relentless push for influence in the region from China. Blinken was meeting with senior Thai officials and democracy activists from neighboring Myanmar on Sunday in Bangkok. He signed an agreement with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expanding the U.S.-Thailand “Strategic Alliance and Partnership.” Blinken came to Thailand after attending an international conference in Bali, Indonesia, where he also raised concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Like its predecessors, the Biden administration has watched China’s rapid growth warily and sought to hold it to international standards without significant success. Blinken said Saturday that China’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine poses a threat to the rules-based order and complicates already tense relations between Washington and Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
NEWS10 ABC

Watervliet woman accused of benefits theft

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman faces charges for allegedly obtaining compensation benefits they were not entitled to. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said, that Eunice Ting, 68, of Watervliet was arraigned on an indictment charge of theft of government property and providing false information to collect worker’s compensation.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy