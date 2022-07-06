ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder DA office receives award for domestic violence program

By Amber Carlson
Colorado Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder County District Attorney’s office has announced that its Domestic Violence Acute Response Team has won an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was proud of his team’s “outstanding work” on the program, and that its success, recognized by...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Boulder must focus on informing the electorate

“Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government,” Thomas Jefferson once said. Unfortunately, the current notion about shifting our city elections to even years will lead to exactly the opposite. Many people in Boulder invest a lot of time in national and state-level elections. To force them to spread themselves even thinner will just dumb down our local elections. And others don’t get enough information to make informed choices.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder County-area cone zones for July 11-17, 2022

30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed). Use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) closed; board at next stop. Anticipated end date is Dec. 31.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Business community uncertain on Boulder library district

Boulder’s business community remains divided on the forthcoming ballot initiative that could form a library district encompassing Boulder and parts of unincorporated Boulder County. Although there are some business owners in support, the Boulder Chamber, the region’s flagship business advocacy and support organization, on Tuesday announced its opposition to...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
Colorado Daily

Week in Art: CU Art Museum’s summer party, book release party at East Window

SmithKlein Gallery celebrates the latest works by California artist Peter Burega with a reception 1-4 p.m. Friday. The exhibit runs through July 29; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com. Louisville Art Association is hosting a reception for “Everyday Beauty,” the LAA’s 2022 Member Theme Art Show and Sale, from 4-7 p.m....
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer County’s recycling, waste processing plans delayed

New composting, recycling, and waste processing facilities are still at least two years away from becoming a reality. The Coloradoan reports efforts to keep trash out of Larimer County’s next landfill and help Fort Collins achieve its goal of zero waste by 2030 have been delayed. The county is planning for a new landfill near Wellington, a combined site for food scraps and yard waste, another site for construction and demolition waste, and an upgraded recycling facility. But a $50 million estimate for the projects is no longer feasible, and county officials they’ve had to put the project on pause to re-evaluate. The soonest a new landfill could open would be late next summer; the existing landfill could hit capacity by the end of next year. For the full story, https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
NebraskaTV

Colorado woman accused of assaulting, threatening Target employees with flag

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Colorado woman has been charged after she allegedly hit a Target employee with a flag and threatened to stab another with it. Amanda Applehans, 39, of Denver, Colorado, is charged in Buffalo County Court with third-degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief - $0 to $500.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Boulder Da
Colorado Daily

Boulder police respond to numerous shootings, fireworks calls on Fourth of July

Boulder police responded to 152 calls, including several shootings and more than 60 fireworks calls, on the Fourth of July. Police had already released information about a riot after a large party on the University Hill, but a release Wednesday said investigators now believe someone at the party didn’t just pull a gun, but actually fired off several rounds from a weapon described as an AR 15-style rifle.
BOULDER, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Friday Grab Bag, July 8, 2022

The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Learn about the Amazing Biology and Ecology of Sharks at Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on July 22. Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza will discuss her research and lead hands-on activities to engage participants. Event calendar.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Colorado Daily

Boulder County website changes its domain name to bolster security

The Boulder County government website has officially changed its domain name from bouldercounty.org to bouldercounty.gov to ensure more secure safety measures for its users, according to a county news release. Since Wednesday, all pages connected to bouldercounty.org will automatically transfer to bouldercounty.gov. The purpose of changing the domain to a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy