Boulder DA office receives award for domestic violence program

New composting, recycling, and waste processing facilities are still at least two years away from becoming a reality. The Coloradoan reports efforts to keep trash out of Larimer County’s next landfill and help Fort Collins achieve its goal of zero waste by 2030 have been delayed. The county is planning for a new landfill near Wellington, a combined site for food scraps and yard waste, another site for construction and demolition waste, and an upgraded recycling facility. But a $50 million estimate for the projects is no longer feasible, and county officials they’ve had to put the project on pause to re-evaluate. The soonest a new landfill could open would be late next summer; the existing landfill could hit capacity by the end of next year. For the full story, https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO