NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Street Race Plans

By Matt Audilet
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR is set to hit the streets of Chicago for a special racing series starting in 2023. According to reports from motorsports insider Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the City of Chicago has endorsed a NASCAR race on a temporary street...

Guest
1d ago

I stopped watching road courses due to shear boredom. This race will be very high on the boredom scale

Guest
1d ago

NASCAR needs to stop all the changes they have already ruined the sport

