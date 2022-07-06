ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC gives lifeguards a raise — but only for this summer

By Stephanie Bertini, FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Due to a shortage of lifeguards, New York City's Parks Department has had to cancel swim programs for the summer and close mini pools. But that should change now that the Parks Department and the union representing lifeguards have reached a deal after negotiations started in March. The...

www.fox5ny.com

