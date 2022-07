The Walker County Commission is facing criticism after a former Sheriff's Office employee claimed the county commission doesn't have their back. In a Facebook post announcing his resignation after working more than ten years in the department Tuesday, Former Patrol Sergeant Kevin Emberg made several claims. He criticized the county for low pay and the commission being the reason for the lack of change. The average starting salary for a sheriff's deputy is $13.66 an hour.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO