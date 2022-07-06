ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tonight at 9/10: Survivor of Ballpark neighborhood attack endures in midst of grief and growth

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarian Simon was injured in the Ballpark...

www.9news.com

Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Two teens, ages 15 and 18, shot, wounded early Friday in northwest Aurora

AURORA | Two teenage males were shot and injured early Friday in northwest Aurora, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The two shooting victims were identified only as being 18 and 15 years old. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. while the two were somewhere near East Colfax Avenue...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Man shot during dispute at family gathering in Aurora dies, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man who was shot during a dispute at a family gathering in Aurora in mid-June has died, according to the city’s police department. Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.
CBS Denver

Police: murder suspect climbed out of condo's back window trying to escape

A man who police say tried to climb out the back window of a condominium in an attempt to flee is under arrest and suspected in a Denver murder case. Denver police on Friday identified the suspect as Kennedy Lakics. The crime happened on Thursday the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. Initially members of a private security team called 911 and reported that shots may have been fired inside a unit during the morning and that a person was possibly dead inside. Police responded with a tactical team and crisis negotiators. When authorities arrived, they say Lakics, 28, tried to escape by climbing out of a back window. Officers captured him at that point. The person who was killed was an adult male. His name and age hasn't been released yet. Investigators believe Lakics knew him. Lakics is now being held on a tentative first-degree murder charge. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Eric Lenzy Morris accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jermaine in Aurora

Suspect Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the recent homicide death of 41-year-old Aaron Jermaine in Aurora.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police arrested Lenzy around 6 p.m. for Jermaine's death. The victim was originally found with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the parking lot strip mall at 15064 E Mississippi Avenue. Jermaine was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries but was unable to be saved and died there.Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shootingMorris faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. Investigators are still working to gather more information from witnesses and the public on this homicide. Anyone with information can remain anonymous when they leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 7220-913-7867.
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday. On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the shooting that happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora Police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 teens shot in Aurora

Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora overnight. Police said the shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The victims, an 18-year-old and 15-year-old, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with information...

