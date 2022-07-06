ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, TN

TN man indicted, arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

By Autumn Scott
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man was indicted Wednesday after he was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

The Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kerry Wade with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (in excess of 100 images).

According to TBI, agents received a cybertip in April 2020 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse imagery.

In October of that year, agents and deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department searched Wade’s home in the 400 block of Tyson Store Mason Hill Road and seized multiple electronic devices.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Wade possessed images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

Wade was arrested Wednesday afternoon without incident. There is no bond set at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

