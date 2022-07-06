ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford Water Commission working to fix strange smell, taste in the water

By Makenna Marks
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Medford Water Commission is working to fix the strange smell and taste that has been reported to be coming from the tap water. The reason for the musty smell and taste is because the commission's Ozone treatment system is currently under repair. According to...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 2

KTVL

City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 7/7 – SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point, Medford Water Commission Says It Is Working To Fix Strange Smell And Taste To Tap Water

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), and detectives...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford reinstates church grant after investigation of Set Free Ministries

UPDATE, JULY 8, 2022--The City of Medford has lifted the freeze of their grant to Set Free Ministries. The city issued the following statement today:. The City of Medford is committed to non-discrimination and to ensuring that public services supported by City grant funding are available to all members of Medford’s diverse community without regard to LGBTQIA+ identity and other protected class.
MEDFORD, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Rogue River, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Medford, OR
Government
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, July 7 – Fighter Jet To Be Placed at Veterans Park With Help From City of Klamath Falls & Klamath County Board of Commissioners And Funds from American Rescue Plan Act

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Ashland resort could host psychedelic retreats if approved by voters

The Synthesis Institute bought the historic Buckhorn Springs Resort last year, in hopes of hosting therapeutic psilocybin retreats starting in 2023. The therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. But, on Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners voted to let local residents decide whether to allow psilocybin-related business take place in the county. The November vote will only apply to unincorporated parts of Jackson County, which includes the location of Buckhorn Springs.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Tiller post office suddenly closes

TILLER, Ore. -- A note recently posted on the window of the Tiller post office announced the office will have its last day of official business today, July 7. The announcement came with little prior warning, surprising residents of the rural community in Douglas County. The note claims that the lease for the post office building will be expiring July 31, forcing the government office to vacate of the premises. The note also states that all PO boxes will be moved to Days Creek until further notice, meaning Tiller residents will have to drive 15 miles to pick up their PO box mail.
TILLER, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
Klamath Alerts

Tour to explore ‘back rooms’ of Baldwin Hotel Museum

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Storage rooms, corner closets and staff workspaces at the Baldwin Hotel Museum will be the subject of a special tour to be offered Saturday, July 9. The “Back Room” tour will be offered at 11 a.m., and again at 1 p.m. Cost for the hour-long guided tour is $10 per person, with a $1 discount for students, seniors and military.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
EAGLE POINT, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Fentanyl overdoses sharply rising across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore-- An alarming trend is rising across Oregon and new data released from the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday is shedding new light on the growing problem, fentanyl. Over the last several months we have learned that fentanyl overdoses in some of our local counties, like Jackson & Josephine,...
Herald and News

Klamath Falls Farmers Market provides fresh foods, socialization

Drought, COVID-19 and rising food costs can’t keep the Klamath Falls Farmers Market down. From June to October, the market is a mainstay downtown, serving as a gathering place for people brought together by food and local goods. It buzzes with energy and livens up the city. Although the...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

