LITFest: Little Rock's newest festival

thv11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has...

www.thv11.com

wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Little Rock, Arkansas

Perched right on the banks of the Arkansas River, Little Rock is a dynamic city brimming with unique museums, award-winning restaurants, and fantastic outdoor attractions. No matter what you’re into, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained in Arkansas’ capital city!. You can spend your days perusing...
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Theater, comedy, music and plants!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer continues to scorch its way through central Arkansas, there is no shortage of activities to do both inside and outside. All weekend long, Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will be presenting its second production of the summer. “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” will be performed in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Power 95.9

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

The 10 Best Antique and Vintage Stores in Little Rock

Much like Little Rock itself, antique and vintage shops in the Arkansas metro are uniquely expansive and passionately supported. You’ll discover eclectic decor, historical momentos and priceless artifacts at a range of different shops, each one just as exciting as the next. The stores are locally owned and carry a range of styles and price points. It would be a miracle to walk out without a handful (or car full) of treasures.
THV11

Inaugural LITFest coming to Little Rock this October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on Tuesday that the city will be hosting its newest festival, LITFest, starting on Oct. 7. LITFest will be a three-day event, spanning from Oct. 7-9, and will highlight the City of Little Rock through cultural programming and live music. The festival will also host panelists that will speak on a number of topics, ranging from technology to economic growth.
Frank Scott Jr.
nomadlawyer.org

Conway: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Conway, Arkansas

There are many things to do in Conway Arkansas. The city’s main commercial area features more than 30 shops and boutiques, including antique dealers, fashion outlets, jewelry stores, and bakeries. You can also find a tequila bar in the area, as well as the Faulkner County Museum in the city’s former jail. For fun for the whole family, the Corn Maze at Lollie is a great option. Or, if you want to try your hand at paintball, try Jack’s Ultra Sports.
CONWAY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Patrick Kennedy Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Patrick Kennedy, an emergency medicine physician in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Kennedy for consistently helping his patients and their families as well as his coworkers. One evening a coworker in the Emergency Department was eating...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Heber Springs man sentenced for actions in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced on Thursday, July 7. According to content partner KARK, a judge ruled Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow, of Heber Springs, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $510 in special assessments and restitution.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Outside

Our Readers Name Their Top 6 Arkansas Lakes

There are over 2400 lakes in The Natural State over 5 acres in size. Last month we asked our readers to name their favorite lakes as they head out into the summer heat. Arkansas lakes are known for their beautiful, clean water, many of these lakes are among the clearest in the county. The lakes offer almost every water sport imaginable, boating and fishing, waterskiing, paddling, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Bryant Mega Millions ticket with $1M prize sold July 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One million reasons to have a good day for someone who purchased a Mega Millions® ticket in Bryant for the July 1 drawing. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at the Road Runner in Bryant, at 23190 Interstate 30, with winning numbers 1, 27, 29, 38 and 62. The player matched all these five white balls, but not the Megaball® number 12. If the player had purchased the $1 Megaplier®, which was 3 for that drawing, they would have tripled the prize to $3 million.
BRYANT, AR
onlyinark.com

KJ’s Market & Sandwich Shop in Judsonia

Craig Robinson recently posted a picture of a sandwich from KJ’s Market & Sandwich Shop on my personal blog, The Mighty Rib. I’ve been doing this long enough to know when food passes the eye test, and this sandwich definitely did. I had only one question for this stranger.
JUDSONIA, AR

