LITFest: Little Rock's newest festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One million reasons to have a good day for someone who purchased a Mega Millions® ticket in Bryant for the July 1 drawing. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket with a $1 million prize was sold at the Road Runner in Bryant, at 23190 Interstate 30, with winning numbers 1, 27, 29, 38 and 62. The player matched all these five white balls, but not the Megaball® number 12. If the player had purchased the $1 Megaplier®, which was 3 for that drawing, they would have tripled the prize to $3 million.
Comments / 0