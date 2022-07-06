ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Richmond radio tower damaged by fire

By Sarah Doiron, Alexandra Leslie
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fL7ht_0gX0IxDa00

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a radio tower caught fire in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Shannock Hill Road after receiving reports of a fire in the cabin on top of the radio tower.

Richmond Carolina Fire District Chief Scott Barber tells 12 News the structure used to be a fire tower, but has since been transformed into a radio tower.

Barber said while the radio tower does house communications equipment for the Richmond Police Department, emergency services weren’t impacted by the fire.

No one was injured, according to Barber, though some first responders were evaluated for heat exhaustion.

The cabin has been deemed a total loss, and Barber said antenna equipment inside the structure was also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear if the fire has been deemed suspicious, however, Barber said it’s “not out of the question.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Norwich fire crews respond to structure fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich fire units responded to a large house fire early on Friday morning. Officials stated that just after 5 a.m., they received a 911 call from a local business reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich. The fire department was dispatched […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Old mill burns in Norwich on Friday morning

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - An old mill burned in Norwich on Friday morning. According to police, a local business employee noticed a fire at the Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of the city. The call came in around 5:15 a.m. The Norwich Fire Department and...
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Accident#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
WCVB

Smoke pours from Milford warehouse after fire

MILFORD, Mass. — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday night inside a warehouse in Milford, Massachusetts. The fire started before 7 p.m. inside the building on Industrial Road. Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from inside a loading dock labeled Green Mattresses. The facility is next to Milford's...
MILFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police remind beachgoers of parking fees at city beaches

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – A reminder for residents in Warwick, you have to pay to go to the beach. The Warwick Police Department, posting on their Facebook page Thursday night, reminding the public of the beach fees. You have to pay to park at Oakland and Conimicut beaches, as...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Two cars crash in East Greenwich, drivers sent to hospital

East Greenwich crews responded to a crash on Friday evening involving two cars on South Country Trail off of Route 4. Police said the drivers of each car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no additional occupants in either of the cars, according to police. NBC...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Car rolls over after hitting bus shelter in Warwick

(WJAR) — A Providence man was arrested and charged with reckless driving after a rollover crash in Warwick on Friday morning. Warwick police said a sergeant observed 49-year-old Vincent Leonardo driving in a reckless manner on Jefferson Boulevard around 1 a.m. The vehicle soon lost control and struck a...
capecod.com

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police pull body of Providence man from Seekonk River

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Thursday that they pulled the body of a 30-year-old Providence man from the Seekonk River. Police said they, along with the fire department, responded to the Pawtucket Town Landing on Taft Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said...
PAWTUCKET, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Dive crews search for swimmer in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said there is an active search for a swimmer near Division Street Bridge in the area of Taft Street in Pawtucket. Several emergency rescue crews including a dive unit searched the area beginning around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews from Massachusetts including North...
PAWTUCKET, RI
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
fallriverreporter.com

Westport Fire Department: 3 sent to the hospital after car hits deer on Westport highway

Three were sent to the hospital after a crash in Westport. Westport Police and Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 88 this morning. According to the Westport Fire Department, a vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up and then obstructing the driver’s view. The vehicle crossed into the north bound lane and came to rest in the brush.
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash in Charlestown traps people in SUV

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An SUV crashed Wednesday night in Charlestown, trapping people inside. The SUV crashed near Post Road and Kings Factory Road at about 8 p.m. Three ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the four occupants of the SUV, at least two of whom were trapped.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 35, charged in fatal Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was charged in a fatal Mansfield crash earlier this week. Gonsahn Kamara, 35, is charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor – 2nd offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.
MANSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy