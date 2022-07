This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. With conference expansion rising to the top of summer college sports discussions, BYU’s administration has to believe it is nicely situated with the impending entrance into the Big 12. The Cougars could soon be joined by some Pac-12 schools, be it Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado or Utah. Or, the new additions could be Oregon and Washington.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO