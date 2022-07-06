ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger Things' brings new life to '80s classics by introducing a new generation to Kate Bush, Metallica

By Lori Bashian
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season finale of "Stranger Things" dropped Friday, and many fans walked away with a new appreciation for '80s icons Kate Bush and Metallica. As always, this season of "Stranger Things" featured music from the '80s, the decade in which the show takes place. But this year, some of the...

CNET

'Stranger Things 4': Eddie Munson Actor Discusses That 'Insane' Metallica Guitar Solo

The final episodes of Stranger Things dropped last Friday and -- when it comes to new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) -- they were well worth the wait. Spoilers ahead -- Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Dungeons & Dragons club -- is killed in the finale by flying ravenous "demobats." Before his end, stalling for time so his friends can attack the evil Vecna, Eddie has the ultimate hero moment. He gets up on the Upside Down's version of his caravan and slams out a guitar solo to end all guitar solos, drawing the attention of the demobats.
Robert Trujillo
Kate Bush
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
Fox News

Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' actor, dead at 79

"The Sopranos" star Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico has died at 79, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. "It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony "Tony" Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," the statement began.
AOL Corp

Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Fall 2022

Dita Von Teese, among the front-row guests at Alexis Mabille, obviously got the memo. The designer offered up a collection for the unabashed diva, his inspiration a quote from an interview with Aretha Franklin: “Do you think I’m a diva? Then I am a diva, OK.”. With the...
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Madonna threatened with arrest over saucy tour antics

Madonna claims she was threatened with arrest over her saucy performances on her Blonde Ambition tour. The pop superstar shared a throwback picture from the 1990 shows revealing she faced legal trouble three times over her raunchy moves while performing her hit track 'Like A Virgin' - and insisted her outrageous antics paved the way for female artists today.
Fox News

