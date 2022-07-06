ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US on ‘cusp’ of falling gas prices

By Rachel Frazin, Tobias Burns, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Gasoline futures fell more than 10 percent Tuesday and are down more than 22 percent since June, raising hopes that the high price of gas across the country might soon fall.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cusp
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
TRAFFIC
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

