Power outage in Spokane Valley area affecting many customers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are assessing the conditions of a power outage in Spokane Valley.

The outage is affecting around 1,800 customers, mainly in the areas around Centennial Middle School and Amplitude Trampoline Park and Fitness Wellness Center.

The reason for the outage is under investigation.

Avista says the estimated restoration will be later on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The outage has been reported and crews are working to restore the power as quickly and safely as possible.

