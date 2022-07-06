ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Power outage in Spokane Valley area affecting many customers

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9mN3_0gX0Ils600
Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are assessing the conditions of a power outage in Spokane Valley.

The outage is affecting around 1,800 customers, mainly in the areas around Centennial Middle School and Amplitude Trampoline Park and Fitness Wellness Center.

The reason for the outage is under investigation.

Avista says the estimated restoration will be later on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The outage has been reported and crews are working to restore the power as quickly and safely as possible.

You can see the full report HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Customers with Avista reported power outages in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. According to Avista's outage map, 3,719 customers were without power at around 4:05 p.m. The cause is still being investigated and there is no estimated time for power to be restored.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Spokane, WA
Business
Local
Washington Industry
Spokane Valley, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
Spokane, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
Spokane, WA
Industry
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: Spokane housing sales are down, but prices are up

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane housing sales are down, but prices are up.  The Spokane Association of Realtors’ year-to-date report shows an increase in inventory and new listings.  Inventory totals 798 properties, which equates to a little more than a month’s supply. Last year at this time, there were just 284 homes on the market, which is about a 12-day supply. ...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hatch Road Bridge reopening pushed back to next week

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hatch Road Bridge will not be opening Thursday night as planned, according to an update from the city. The road is now planned to open next week, pending a final inspection. It was initially predicted to open on Thursday evening, but upon final inspection, there is...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRHD reports recent decline in COVID cases

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported a recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Spokane County. There were a total of 778 new COVID-19 cases and 1 reported death within the week of July 2 through July 8. The case rate has gone from 173 cases per...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Power Outage#Avista Utilities#Rewritten
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a beautiful day!

Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s an update on road projects around the city

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple construction projects are taking place across Spokane, with some nearing completion. Here is an update on the different road projects across the city:. Reconstruction at the Thor-Freya Corridor between Sprague and Hartson is replacing the asphalt with concrete. There is a lot of traffic in...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KHQ Right Now

Nearly 1,400 without power in Kootenai County

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Electric states they're aware of a power outage affecting just under 1,400 residents at this time. The estimated time for power to be restored is 5:05 p.m., though it may change. To see the outage map, visit the Kootenai Electric website:. Outage Map | Kootenai...
ncwlife.com

Spokane properties now able to build more affordable accessory dwellings

(The Center Square) – Property owners in Spokane will need less money to add a separate housing unit to their land, something city leaders hope will lead to fewer homeless. Spokane ranks among the top cities in the nation for a dramatic spike in rents, which a new study has identified as a significant contributor to a growing homeless population.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot and injured in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Cutthroat World' in danger

COEUR d'ALENE — The Coeur d'Alene Arts Commission is seeking ways to restore and protect a $38,000 mural that is fading away. "It's a Cutthroat World" by Cain and Todd Benson is at the North Idaho Centennial Trail underpass between Atlas Waterfront Park and the Kroc Center. When it...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Spokane-based project Currently Rockhounding helps anyone get into rock hunting

Growing up, rocks were a big deal in our family. As members of Spokane's Rock Rollers Club, my grandparents won dozens of awards for their pristine petrified wood specimens displayed at the club's annual Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at the fairgrounds. Every summertime family road trip was peppered with pit stops at geological sites across the region, and one of our favorite places to play outside was simply called "the rock pile."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy