Collision between ambulance and SUV leads to downed power lines on South Center Street

Three utility poles were broken but no one was significantly injured in a collision between an ambulance and an SUV on South Center Street in Stockton on Wednesday.

An American Medical Response ambulance and a black Ford Explorer both were travelling south on Center Street near La Paloma Meat Market shortly after 2 p.m. when they collided near the intersection of South Center Street and East Sonora Street, witnesses said.

The ambulance lights were on and there was a driver and a passenger in the Ford Explorer, according to witnesses.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Stockton Police Department vehicles had blocked off Center Street and the Ford Explorer could be seen stopped in the left lane, with severe damage to the front passenger side.

A broken utility pole could be seen leaning against the SUV's hood, above the trunk, and its power line was lying across Center Street. The ambulance was stopped in the middle of Center Street with severe damage to the front drivers' side.

Resa Tang, who owns Resa Salon on El Dorado Street, said she ran outside when she heard the crash.

The line of the damaged utility pole was hanging low across Center Street when Tang got outside, she said.

Then it was caught and pulled to the ground by a passing FedEx big rig, causing two other nearby utility poles to break, she said.

There were no major injuries, a Stockton Police Department officer investigating the incident said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.